Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

USA Truck: Stock surge, improved OR, lower turnover and just 1 pay hike

By John Kingston
freightwaves.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) implemented a pay increase for its drivers earlier this month. That normally isn’t a big deal. Companies have been doing that since late last summer. What was notable about USA Truck, one of the country’s largest truckload carriers and publicly traded to boot, is that it was the company’s first increase in pay since 2018, while other companies have implemented multiple recent increases.

www.freightwaves.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Trucking#Paid Holidays#Usa Truck#Usak#Freightwaves#Wern#Htld#Mrtn#Otr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Cars
News Break
Jobs
Related
Economydallassun.com

USA Truck Announces Increased Dedicated Driver Salary in Select Markets

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) announced today that, effective June 13, 2021, it has raised the bar in dedicated driver pay to include $104,000 yearly salary for Dedicated driving positions in select markets. Tim Guin, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, says,...
IndustryBenzinga

USA Truck, MCO Transport Latest To Bump Driver Pay

Difficulty finding drivers remains high, as does overall truckload demand. Early retirements, diminished driver school enrollments and compliance with the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse are just a few of the hurdles facing fleets, which are struggling to keep equipment running. More carriers recently announced pay increases in efforts to retain...
Stocksnewagebd.net

Stocks jump, turnover crosses Tk 2,700 crore

Dhaka stocks advanced for the second day on Wednesday with the Dhaka Stock Exchange’s turnover and key index hitting fresh 10.5-year and three-year highs respectively as investors continued buying shares, especially those of insurance companies. DSEX, the key index of the DSE, increased by 0.52 per cent, or 31.89 points,...
EconomyWKRB News

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend payment by 316.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $12.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.
StocksWKRB News

Stephens Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $360.00

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.77.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

BEST (NYSE:BEST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BEST (NYSE:BEST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.24 billion-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion. BEST stock opened at $1.26...
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.79 million. Shares of SNCR stock traded...
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.
Stockstickerreport.com

Ergoteles LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 317.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,753 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Analysts Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $966.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report sales of $966.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $991.00 million and the lowest is $937.17 million. Hub Group reported sales of $779.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportswatchlistnews.com

$231.45 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report sales of $231.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.80 million to $239.60 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $187.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.07 Million

Analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce sales of $194.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.80 million and the highest is $208.16 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50,971.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post $840,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $890,000.00 and the lowest is $810,000.00. Novan reported sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.71-4.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.70. Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a...
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Aramark reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to announce sales of $4.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.30 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $4.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.
BusinessRepublic

Stocks lower as inflation, retail sales data disappoints

Stocks were lower in afternoon trading Tuesday as investors reacted negatively to a report that once again indicated inflation was creeping higher as well as data that showed Americans slowed their spending last month. The S&P 500 was down 0.3% as of 12:55 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth...