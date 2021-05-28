USA Truck: Stock surge, improved OR, lower turnover and just 1 pay hike

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.77.