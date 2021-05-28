Teichert Ponds becomes sanctuary for campers, despite pushback and lack of resources
CHICO — Under a temporary restraining order, people camping in Chico’s Teichert Ponds have few resources. Teichert Ponds and Comanche Creek Greenway have become points of contention, as two of the main camping areas after people were dispersed by the Chico Police Department and city staff’s enforcement operations. Those operations were halted by a case in federal court under a temporary restraining order, extended through the next hearing June 11.www.orovillemr.com