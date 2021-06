WEST JORDAN, Utah – A Utah mom has turned to an experimental procedure to remove a massive tumor from her daughter’s brain. Paying for it will take community support. There’s an easy rapport between this mother and daughter. “Sometimes we’ll sit out on the front porch, because she loves to sit in the sun, and I’ll just do her toes,” said Angie Rivera, who lives in West Jordan. They are less parent-child, more like best friends. “Her and my siblings are my everything,” said Faith Corbin, 17. That bond has become a lifeline.