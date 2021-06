Global oil majors, including BHP Billiton Ltd. (BHP:NYSE; BHPLF:OTCPK) and Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDS.A:NYSE; RDS.B:NYSE), are beginning to transition toward a green energy future as political and environmental headwinds for crude production mount and business demand for renewables accelerates. Compounding that pressure, Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM:NYSE) shareholders just voted in two new activist board members who are expected to push the company in a more environmentally-friendly direction. Meanwhile, Shell lost an important case in Dutch court regarding its carbon emissions.