KANNUR: Three persons were killed after an ambulance met with an accident early Monday morning. The accident happened at Elayavoor in Mundayadu. The dead has been identified as Bijo, Rejeena and ambulance driver Nithin Raj, all natives of Chandanakkampara. — One seriously injured identified as Benny has been admitted at the hospital. The accident happened after the ambulance lost control and hit a tree. There were four people in the vehicle. The ambulance proceeding to Kannur district hospital with a patient from Chundaparambil within the limits of Payyavoor station lost control and hit a tree near Elayavoor.