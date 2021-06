(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota House Republicans tried unsuccessfully again in special session Monday to cancel Governor Tim Walz's COVID emergency powers after they were extended another 30 days. G-O-P Representative Dave Baker of Willmar said, "respectful employers -- himself included -- can't find workers because Walz won't end the 300-dollar weekly unemployment benefit "top-off" that makes it more attractive to stay out of the workforce." House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler responded, "if we end the emergency powers, the capacity of the governor to re-instate them to respond to another crisis on COVID 19 is very much up in the air." Republicans claim the COVID crisis is over. State health officials reported 118 new cases and five more deaths Monday.