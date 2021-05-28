Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Italian court condemned for 'sexist stereotypes' in gang rape case

By Emma Batha
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 20 days ago

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Europe’s top rights court criticised an Italian court on Thursday for “revictimising” a woman who said she had been gang raped, accusing it of perpetuating “sexist stereotypes” that could undermine trust in the country’s judicial system.

The case concerned an appeal hearing in the city of Florence which led to the acquittal of six men previously convicted of attacking the student in a car after a party in 2008.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said language and arguments used by the appeals court “conveyed prejudices existing in Italian society regarding the role of women”.

In particular, it said references to the woman’s red underwear were unjustified, as were comments regarding her bisexuality, her relationships and casual sexual relations.

The Florence Court of Appeal was also wrong to draw inferences from the woman’s decision to take part in an explicit film made by one of the men some months prior to the party.

Language and arguments used by the court “were likely to be an obstacle to providing effective protection for the rights of victims of gender-based violence”, said the ECHR.

It said the woman’s right to privacy under the European Convention on Human Rights had been violated and ordered the Italian state to pay her 12,000 euros in damages ($14,630).

The Strasbourg-based court said criminal proceedings played a key role in tackling violence against women.

Courts must therefore avoid “reproducing sexist stereotypes” or exposing women to secondary victimisation by making “guilt-inducing and judgmental comments” that could undermine victims’ trust in the justice system.

The ECHR was not asked to consider the Florence Court of Appeal’s verdict itself.

($1 = 0.8201 euros)

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florence Court#Stereotypes#Gang Rape#Appeals Court#Italian#Echr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
Place
Europe
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
MinoritiesInternational Business Times

‘Barbaric’ Violence As Gay Man Brutally Gang-Raped By 3 Men In Brazil

A 22-year-old gay man in Brazil was attacked by three armed men last week. The victim is now recovering, and police said they are investigating the incident. Activists said the assault was evidence of a growing tide of hate crime in the country. A 22-year-old gay man in Brazil’s southern...
Sex CrimesFOX Sports

Ronaldo wants US court to dismiss Vegas rape hush-money case

Bigger Henry Ruggs ready for expanded role with Raiders The Henry Ruggs bulked up this offseason and says he is ready to exploit defenses as more than just a deep threat that opens up the field fo... Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media,...
Sex Crimesmelodyinter.com

Italian soccer player arrested over rape accusation

Italian footballer Manolo Portanova of Serie A team Genoa has been placed under house arrest along with two other people on rape charges, a judicial source said on Friday. Neither his lawyer Gabriele Bordoni, Italian police or the club were able to comment immediately on the case. The source, who...
Public Safetymacaubusiness.com

Italian police bust gang over Venice jewellery heist

Italian police said Monday that eight people had been arrested across Europe in connection with a dramatic robbery attempt of a jewellery store in Saint Mark’s Square in Venice in 2017. The eight suspects, arrested in Austria, Estonia and Finland, belonged to an Estonian gang specialised in heists of luxury...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Rome tribunal backs Vatican in case against Italian broker

A Rome court has strongly backed Vatican prosecutors in their pursuit of an Italian businessman accused of bilking the Holy See of millions of euros in a London real estate deal, saying he used bad-faith negotiations, last-minute contractual changes and a web of accomplices. The three-judge panel of the Tribunal...
Sex CrimesInternational Business Times

60-Year-Old Grandma Allegedly Gang-Raped In Front Of 6-Year-Old Grandson

Two women were allegedly gang-raped in May by workers of an Indian political party in the state of West Bengal. The women, aged 60 and 17, have sought a court-monitored probe into the alleged incidents in separate pleas. One person has been arrested in the elderly woman's case, while three...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Supreme Court ends proceedings against Italian marines

NEW DELHI/ROME (Reuters) - India’s top court said on Tuesday it has closed all proceedings against two Italian marines over the shooting of two fishermen off the southern Indian coast in 2012, after Rome paid $1.36 million in compensation. Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre were arrested in February 2012 over...
Violent Crimeskeralakaumudi.com

Dalit girl gang-raped by six in UP

BAREILLY: A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by six persons in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on May 31 when the girl was out on a Scooty ride with two of her friends. A case, however, was registered on Saturday, when the girl approached the local police. Reportedly, the girl stayed mum about the incident due to the fear of social stigma. The survivor, who is a student of Class 11, was sent for a medical examination and the report of the same is awaited.
Hamilton County, OHFox 19

Couple indicted in rape, kidnapping: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A married couple is facing charges in connection with multiple rapes in Hamilton County. Anthony Philpot, 35, was indicted this week on three counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, and one count of kidnapping, court records show. Shana Philpot, 23, his wife, is charged...
Meadville, PAdailymagazine.news

Asbury pleads guilty in two rape cases

Jun. 11-A Meadville teenager has pleaded guilty in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to raping two women nearly three years ago. Shiheim N. Asbury, 19, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of rape in two separate cases filed by Meadville Police Department. Asbury, who was 16 at the time...
Queens, NYqchron.com

Break seen in oldest rape case in Queens

A sexual assault victim may get justice nearly 25 years later after a livery driver was indicted May 27 for allegedly raping her after a DNA swab in the fall of 2020 generated a match to the woman’s rape kit. The sexual assault took place Sept. 15, 1996, four years...
Shelby County, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Family of 2016 rape victim waiting for justice after court delay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s growing backlog of court cases is resulting in families advocating for their sixth amendment right to a fair and speedy trial. According to District Attorney General Amy Weirich, courtrooms in Shelby County will begin back jury trials starting June 7. Priority is being given...
Sex Crimesasumetech.com

Pearl V Puri Arrested In Rape Case

Amidst of Pandemic, Television celebrities are getting into troubles, fans were just reeling with Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s ugly spat, now news is viral that Naagin 2 famed actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested on rape charges.Popular TV actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested by Mumbai police on alleged rape charges. The actor has been taken into custody and is booked for raping a minor girl and under the section of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) DCP, Zone 2, Sanjay Patil.
Worldinforisktoday.com

Cobalt Gang Members Sentenced by Kazakhstan District Court

A district court in Kazakhstan last Wednesday sentenced two unidentified Cobalt, aka Carbanak, gang members to serve eight years in prison on robbery and attempted robbery charges. The gang members likely acted as money mules and may have been involved in the gang’s cashing out operations, Andrey Kolmakov, head of...
Brooklyn, NYtalesbuzz.com

College student cops plea deal for community service in rape case

A Brooklyn teen accused of rape at a Hudson Valley college copped a plea deal with prosecutors for community service, authorities say. Anthony Pennachio, 19, who is a student at Mount St. Mary College, was arrested in March on first-degree rape charges at the campus, according to police. But as...
WorldPosted by
CNN

Spanish man jailed for killing and eating his mother

(CNN) — A Spanish man has been jailed for 15 years and five months for killing and eating his mother at the apartment they shared in Madrid. Alberto Sanchez Gomez killed his mother, cut up her body and ate her over a period of at least 15 days in early 2019, according to a statement from the Madrid provincial court, published Tuesday.