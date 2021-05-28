Cancel
US STOCKS-Futures firm ahead of key inflation report

By Medha Singh
Reuters
 19 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Futures up: Dow 0.50%, S&P 0.37%, Nasdaq 0.31%

May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday as focus turned to a closely watched inflation report after recent worries about a spike in prices put the S&P 500 on course for its smallest monthly gain since February.

The reading on the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to have risen 0.6% in April after a 0.4% increase in March.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, the report could give credence to fears of an overheating economy and prompt the central bank to reconsider its accommodative monetary policy.

With the S&P 500 now hovering about 1% below its record high hit earlier this month, many big banks have warned of a pause in a year-long Wall Street rally that has been led mainly by heavyweight technology stocks including Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

Investors are also hedging against market volatility as summer approaches. Strategists expect the S&P 500 to end the year at 4,300 points, according to a Reuters poll, about 100 points above its closing price on Thursday.

Safe-haven assets such as cash and gold funds drew investors during the week to Wednesday, Bank of America’s fund flow statistics showed.

At 6:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 171 points, or 0.5%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 15.5 points, or 0.37%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 42.5 points, or 0.31%.

Salesforce.com Inc added 4.9% premarket after raising its full-year forecast for revenue and profit, helped by increased demand for its cloud-based software during the pandemic.

HP Inc reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates but its shares fell 5.3% after it warned that the ongoing computer chip shortage could impact its ability to meet demand for laptops this year.

Boeing Co fell 1% after reports said it halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners, adding fresh delays for customers following a recent five-month delivery suspension due to production problems.

Meme stocks GameStop and AMC Entertainment jumped 4.1% and 21.8% respectively, extending gains on the back of a social media-led rally that helped double the value of AMC’s stock this week.

The U.S. stock market will remain shut on Monday for Memorial Day holiday. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Related
Business101 WIXX

Fed jitters keep S&P, Nasdaq futures below record highs

(Reuters) – S&P and Nasdaq futures hovered just below record highs on Wednesday with investors on edge before potential comments from the Federal Reserve on when it would taper its massive monetary stimulus. The Fed has previously tried to assuage concerns that rising inflation would prompt it to tighten its...
BusinessLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks pare gains ahead of Fed, after UK inflation

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had pared gains by midday on Wednesday as investors digested news that inflation jumped past the Bank of England's 2% target in May for the first time in nearly two years and looked ahead to the latest policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. The FTSE...
StocksArkansas Online

Stocks dip from records; all ears on the Fed today

NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks slipped from their record heights Tuesday as investors wait to hear whether the Federal Reserve will give any clue about when it may let up on its massive support for markets. The S&P 500 dipped 8.56, or 0.2%, to 4,246.59, as the Federal Reserve began...
StocksFXStreet.com

US tech stocks uncertain ahead of FOMC decision

The US economy has been booming thanks to a massive policy support which has led inflation to reach 5% in May, while core inflation (which excludes food and energy) reached 3.8% - the highest level in almost 30 years. These are signals which the FED has tried to downplay in the past, insisting inflation is transitory, but whether it will be able to ignore them as they reach the highest levels in decades is another question. Nevertheless, interest rates are expected to remain unchanged despite other central banks around the world i.e. Iceland have already started tightening their policy, so focus today will primarily be on a couple of key issues. The first one is the topic of quantitative easing which has been one of the primary factors boosting stocks and indices to new record highs in an uncertain and unstable post-pandemic economic climate. The second is the FED’s IOER rate, which could be adjusted to reduce the massive USD over liquidity that can also be noted when taking a look at the record reverse repo operations. While it remains unclear if either of these measures are going to be discussed for certain, a lack of such discussion could be seen as a further dovish signal by the US central bank. On the other hand, a hint towards potential fiscal/monetary policy change could have noticeable impacts on both stocks and the USD with a particular risk for tech stocks, which have greatly benefited from the extremely accommodating policy along with the natural shift to technology required by aspects of the lockdowns.
WorldFrankfort Times

Asian stocks follow Wall St lower on Fed hints at rate hikes

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it might ease off economic stimulus earlier than previously thought. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul fell while Shanghai gained after Fed policymakers, who previously forecast no interest rate hikes before 2024, estimated their benchmark...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Set To Fall On Fed's Hawkish Surprise

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Thursday, tracking a rise in bond yields and dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes. Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended Wednesday's session down about half a percent while...
StocksInternational Business Times

European And US Stocks Hesitant Before Fed Rate Call

European and US stock markets marked time on Wednesday as investors brace for fresh signals from the US Federal Reserve on its stimulus policy. London stocks added 0.2 percent, trimming earlier gains that saw it hit a post-pandemic high on news of soaring UK inflation. The pound rose as a...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX sold off as Fed turns hawkish; Bank Indonesia decision on tap

* Rupiah set for worst day since Feb. 26 * Won hits lowest since May 20 * Indonesia, Taiwan c.bank rate decisions due * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Shashwat Awasthi June 17 (Reuters) - South Korea's won led declines among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the dollar rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would raise interest rates earlier than expected, while Indonesian investors awaited a central bank meeting. The won slumped 1.1% and was on track for its worst day since early May as the sudden shift in the Fed's outlook sent the greenback to two-month highs. Seoul's KOSPI index shed half a percent. The rupiah suffered its biggest one-day drop since late February. Jakarta's main stock index was flat, however, as Bank Indonesia was widely expected to leave record low interest rates unchanged as the economy struggles for traction. The Fed's indications on policy tightening and tapering bond buying bruised most emerging market assets as dealers feared this could give regional central banks impetus to follow suit, which could cycle cash out of those markets. "The stage is set for what I feel is a period of somewhat higher volatility as the narrative changes and traders adjust to a future reduction in liquidity conditions," said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone. A majority of Bank of Korea's board members have already signalled support for pulling back pandemic-driven stimulus, minutes of its policy meeting showed this week. The firmer dollar sent the Thai baht and the Philippine peso 0.5% and 0.4% lower, respectively. Equity markets also saw traders take money off the table. Philippine shares, which have soared more than 11% in the last three weeks, slid 1.3% and were set for their biggest one-day drop in more than a month. "While markets start adjusting to expectations for a reduction in policy support ahead, risk-off sentiments may linger at a time where markets have had a strong run-up since the start of the year," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG. Thailand's stock index outperformed its peers, as the government's plan to reopen the nation to visitors within 120 days and kick-start the tourism-reliant economy helped it add 0.2% on the day. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 6 basis points at 4.707%. ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Bloombery Resorts down 2.4%, Universal Robina down 2.3%, and Ayala Land down 2.3%. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0345 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.01 -6.74 -1.31 5.33 China -0.38 +1.67 0.17 1.48 India 0.00 -0.35 0.00 12.77 Indonesia -0.45 -1.82 0.02 1.69 Malaysia -0.34 -2.66 -0.44 -3.43 Philippines -0.37 -0.85 -1.35 -3.65 S.Korea -1.12 -3.86 -0.53 13.50 Singapore +0.01 -1.12 0.19 10.61 Taiwan -0.16 +2.70 -0.19 17.25 Thailand -0.45 -4.28 0.17 12.30 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Falls Over 250 Points After Fed Raises Inflation Estimates

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded lower in today's market after the Federal Reserve said it sees interest rates rising sooner than expected. But over the last hour of trading, the major indexes all recouped part of their earlier losses and closed off their intraday lows. The Nasdaq composite traded close to break-even after regaining its earlier loss. Blue chips led the downside on Wednesday with the Dow down over 250 points.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bonds stung, dollar cheered by sudden hawkish turn at Fed

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - Asian equities fell to a three-week low on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stunned investors by signalling it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than assumed, sending bond yields and the dollar sharply higher. The dollar boasted its strongest single day...