Quiet, But Cool Weather is Expected for Most of the Holiday Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure is now heading off to the east of here. As it exits, this low will keep chances of showers in the forecast through the day. Accumulation of precipitation will be on the light side with totals ranging from a few one-hundredths of an inch, to around a quarter of an inch locally. Once the low exits to the east, skies will clear. The clear skies tonight will lead to chilly temperatures early Saturday morning. Some locations may even experience frost. Lots of sunshine is on the way for Saturday and Sunday but temperatures will be a bit below average. Chances of showers make their way back into the forecast later in the day Monday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the low 70s by Memorial Day Monday.