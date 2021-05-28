Cancel
Little Falls, MN

Lindbergh Elementary students named 'Flyer Fit Kids'

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlyer Fit Kids are selected for showing Flyer Pride in physical education class which represents respect, responsibility, a positive attitude and safety. Students named “Flyer Fit Kids” for April at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls include front row: Nathan Fladung. Second row: Ingrid Back, left, and Johnathan Henry. Third row (from left): Amelia Meier, Nolan Scheffler and Sophia Doroff. Back row: Anton Surma, Claire Zellmer, Cecelia Turner and River Lickteig.

