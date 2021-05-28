Lindbergh Elementary students named 'Flyer Fit Kids'
Flyer Fit Kids are selected for showing Flyer Pride in physical education class which represents respect, responsibility, a positive attitude and safety. Students named “Flyer Fit Kids” for April at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls include front row: Nathan Fladung. Second row: Ingrid Back, left, and Johnathan Henry. Third row (from left): Amelia Meier, Nolan Scheffler and Sophia Doroff. Back row: Anton Surma, Claire Zellmer, Cecelia Turner and River Lickteig.www.hometownsource.com