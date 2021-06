Last fall, my phone lit up with an unexpected text from a neighbor. “Hey, do you happen to know anyone on our street who would sell their house? My sister really wants to move into the neighborhood.” As fate would have it, we’d actually been entertaining the idea of listing our home in the near future. Plus, we were interested in passing on our home to someone we “knew.” We had a discussion with our neighbor’s sister, and she ultimately decided to make a compelling offer. (We accepted.)