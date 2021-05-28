Lucifer Season 5B Ending Explained

Spoilers ahead for Season 5 of Netflix’s Lucifer. Don't say I didn't warn ya. The second half of Season 5 of Netflix’s Lucifer has finally released and it was a lot to take in. The final episodes of Season 5B, in which there were quite a few twists leading up to Lucifer and Michael’s climactic fight, were a lot. Those twists are what make it one of the best, if not the best, ending for a season or series, at least in a while. Look, many people have had different reactions to Season 5 of Lucifer as a whole and not everyone felt this way. But considering the twists the finale had, Season 6 will be a tough one to wait on and I totally think the ending works.