Lucifer Season 5B Ending Explained
After nearly a year-long wait, Lucifer returned on Friday with the back half of its fifth season. With the so-called Season 5B now streaming on Netflix, fans of the beloved series found out exactly how Lucifer Morningstar's (Tom Ellis) conflict with his brother, Michael (also Tom Ellis), resolved as well as exactly how their father, God (Dennis Haysbert) played into things. After some major twists and turns, the season finale ended up being one of the most game-changing episodes of Lucifer's story thus far, setting up the sixth and final season in a way that turns everything on its head and makes for a huge change in status quo for the Devil himself.comicbook.com