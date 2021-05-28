Cancel
Cell Phones

HEINEKEN USA, Waze to reduce drunk driving

By gessesse
newbusinessethiopia.com
 20 days ago

HEINEKEN USA, in conjunction with Waze, the world’s leading traffic and navigation app, today announced a partnership in the U.S. to promote responsible consumption. Piloting this summer in California, the campaign is utilizing targeted in-app notifications and offering vouchers from the leading rideshare app to encourage consumers not to drive when they drink. As a long-standing industry leader on promoting responsible drinking, HEINEKEN USA is the first alcohol company to begin a partnership with Waze in the United States.

newbusinessethiopia.com
