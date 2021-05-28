HEINEKEN USA, Waze to reduce drunk driving

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. According to recent research commissioned on behalf of The Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR), cork closures continue to be the market leader for the premium wine market in the US, highlighted by significant growth in both sales and market share over the past decade. Between 2010 and 2020, case sales of cork finished wines among the top 100 premium brands increased 97 percent, compared to 6 percent for alternative closures, according to Nielsen. During the last ten years, market share of premium cork finished wines jumped from 47 percent to 67.6 percent.