HEINEKEN USA, Waze to reduce drunk driving
HEINEKEN USA, in conjunction with Waze, the world’s leading traffic and navigation app, today announced a partnership in the U.S. to promote responsible consumption. Piloting this summer in California, the campaign is utilizing targeted in-app notifications and offering vouchers from the leading rideshare app to encourage consumers not to drive when they drink. As a long-standing industry leader on promoting responsible drinking, HEINEKEN USA is the first alcohol company to begin a partnership with Waze in the United States.newbusinessethiopia.com