In a stark reversal of fortune, one of the Shore Conference’s powerhouse football programs will not be fielding a varsity team in 2021. After going 43-10 during an unprecedented run over the last five years and transforming into a perennial top-20 team in New Jersey, Mater Dei Prep will play a junior varsity-only schedule for the 2021 season, Mater Dei Athletic Director Rich Buckheit and Shore Conference President Will Sundermann confirmed to Shore Sports Network on Wednesday.