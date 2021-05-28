Resetting the table

Beth Thornton, CRO Inspire Software. A continuous performance management platform helping organizations improve strategy execution. A year ago, businesses were frantically re-adjusting annual goals to adapt to markets disrupted by the global pandemic. Initially, leadership was consumed with survival and the hope of recovering some revenue by year’s end. By the end of 2020, a year in which the annual GDP dropped 3.5% in the U.S., most were forced to radically rethink their targets and completely scrapped goals as well as objectives and key results (OKRs). Vaccinations and the gradual return to work have business development leaders optimistic and ready to start setting aggressive, but realistic goals again.