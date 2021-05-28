Resetting the table

Fresh off a $4 million fundraise from some of crypto’s most famous luminaries, NFTGenius CEO Jeremy Born says NFTs are cooling off — and he thinks that’s a good thing. “In the same way that we saw this massive rise in crypto in 2017 [and] 2018, there was a three-year period where there was a lot going on and crypto prices just went down tremendously,” Born said in an interview with Crypto Investor. “That three-year bear market, in my opinion, brought out some of the best companies out there.” Subscribe for full article.