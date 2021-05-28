Queen City Rotary's Road Rally fundraiser to benefit kids June 5

Manchester kids will be the beneficiaries of the Queen City Rotary (QCR) Club’s annual Road Rally fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, June 5. Wounded Warrior Softball (for child amputees), Make-A-Wish NH, and Boys and Girls Club of Manchester are just a few of many youth-based charitable organizations the rotary club supports through financial donations as well as paying tuition for low-income children to attend programs and camps throughout the year.