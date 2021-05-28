Cancel
Manchester, NH

Queen City Rotary's Road Rally fundraiser to benefit kids June 5

By Staff Report
Union Leader
 20 days ago

Manchester kids will be the beneficiaries of the Queen City Rotary (QCR) Club’s annual Road Rally fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, June 5. Wounded Warrior Softball (for child amputees), Make-A-Wish NH, and Boys and Girls Club of Manchester are just a few of many youth-based charitable organizations the rotary club supports through financial donations as well as paying tuition for low-income children to attend programs and camps throughout the year.

www.unionleader.com
