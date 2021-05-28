Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Automotive high-performance brake market to increase by $1.5 billion

By gessesse
newbusinessethiopia.com
 20 days ago

The automotive high-performance brake system market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.54 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period, according to a new report. The report by Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and...

newbusinessethiopia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Environment#Product Market#Market Research#Cagr#Aisin Corp#Brembo Spa#Carlisle Companies Inc#Centric Parts#Continental Ag#Freeman Automotive#Uk Rrb Ltd#Wilwood Engineering Inc#Zf Friedrichshafen Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cars
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Automotive Fuel Cell Market: Dynamics, Segment, and Supply Demand 2020-2030

Prophecy Market Insights has recently published the Automotive Fuel Cell informational report which will help retailers, manufacturers, and distributors to understand and realize the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities to generate revenue, and trends that are instrumental in shaping the target market and its revenue. This Automotive Fuel Cell market report states the overview, historical data along with size, share, growth, demand, and revenue of the global industry. The report analyses the attractive opportunities in the market by explaining the fastest and largest growing segments across regions.
Marketsnewsparent.com

Automotive Brake Master Cylinder Market 2020: Cifam, Girling, Bosch and Others to 2025

Automotive Brake Master Cylinder Market report provide a overall prospect of the industry while interpreting changes in market dynamics, organizations, supply chain and prohibiting factors. From upstream and downstream vendors of the Automotive Brake Master Cylinder industry will be scrutinized systematicly, the factors of product distribution and revenu generated after sale is presented as well. Analytical Automotive Brake Master Cylinder forecast in the expert probe are present in total key market report along with its significant segments and growth policy. This report immerse all the important knowledgeable data required to understand the improvements in the Automotive Brake Master Cylinder market and current growth trends of major regions.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Automotive Component Outsourcing Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Automotive Component Outsourcing Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Automotive Component Outsourcing Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Automotive Component Outsourcing businesses are struggling...
Marketsatlantanews.net

High Performance Glass Fiber Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the high performance glass fiber market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from S-glass fiber to S-3 HDI glass fiber. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the high performance glass fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5%. In this market, S-glass fiber is expected to remain the largest product type and aerospace and defense segment is expected to remain the largest end use type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing length of wind blades, and automotive production.
Economythedallasnews.net

Automotive Tires Market 2025 | Chinese Companies Becoming Force to Reckon With in Automotive Tires Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

Greater urbanization causing longer commute times, a need for last-mile connectivity, and higher disposable incomes in developing economies are responsible for growth in the automotive tires market. The vehicle average life span has gone up manifold resulting in a large used car market. Automotive tires must be replaced frequently, allowing the automotive tire market to flourish in the assessment period.
Marketstheshotcaller.net

World Automotive Wiper Blades Market 2027 Demand, Leading Global Companies Federal-Mogul, AIDO, Lukasi, Mitsuba.

Latest released the research study on Global World Automotive Wiper Blades Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. The Global World Automotive Wiper Blades Market consists of data accumulated from numerous primary and secondary sources. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the World Automotive Wiper Blades. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the World Automotive Wiper Blades market during the forecast period 2021–2027.
Marketsglobeoftech.com

Global Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Seat, Technology, vehicle, and Region

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Automotive Friction Brake System Market: Grooming Rapidly in Recent Years

Prophecy Market Insights has recently published the Automotive Friction Brake System informational report which will help retailers, manufacturers, and distributors to understand and realize the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities to generate revenue, and trends that are instrumental in shaping the target market and its revenue. This Automotive Friction Brake System market report states the overview, historical data along with size, share, growth, demand, and revenue of the global industry. The report analyses the attractive opportunities in the market by explaining the fastest and largest growing segments across regions.
MarketsSentinel

Fuel Injection System Market Share with Top Countries Data : Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast

The new fuel injection systems have been powering the next generation commercial vehicle engines, thus boosting the global automotive industry. Rising government funding towards the development of new fuel injection systems is expected to propel the global market in the years to come. Considering the rising demand for fuel injection systems, many new companies are entering the market with their products. By adapting to technological changes, new companies are planning to manufacture new products to fulfill the growing demand from the automotive companies.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Global Fuel Cell Powertrain Market Gains Momentum as FCEV Sales Heighten: Fairfield Market Research

The global sustainability drive targeting reduced dependence on conventional fossil fuels for lower environmental footprint is driving the development of alternative powertrains propelled by fuels. The promising trend of vehicle electrification will be the strongest factors fuelling the demand for fuel cell powertrain technology in the global market. The global fuel cell powertrain market is shaping up rapidly as the commercialisation of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) has picked up pace recently as a viable sustainable transport solution. This is further supported by favourable regulatory framework and the necessary electric vehicle infrastructure in developed regions. With the world's leading automakers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda pioneering the path towards the alternative fuel powered transportation, the prospects of the fuel cell powertrain market are poised to flourish.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Motorcycles Brake Caliper Market Top Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast To 2030

Motorcycles Brake Caliper Market report highlights the Industry essentials, regional market, global economic industry growth, and market competitors joined with their market share. It is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Motorcycles Brake Caliper Industry which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the business key players. The report is a crucial research document for its targeted audiences such as Motorcycles Brake Caliper manufacturers, raw material suppliers and buyers, industry experts, and other business authorities. The review helps to summarize the global Motorcycles Brake Caliper industry situation (Historical, Present, and Future), in addition to financial development within the industry through expert analysis included inside it that comprises details expenses like material cost, Fixed Costs, Direct Costs, Indirect Costs, Marketing Costs, and Capital Expenditure.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Commercial Vehicle Brake Market: Industrial Analysis and Growth Factors Till 2030

Prophecy Market Insights has recently published the Commercial Vehicle Brake informational report which will help retailers, manufacturers, and distributors to understand and realize the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities to generate revenue, and trends that are instrumental in shaping the target market and its revenue. This Commercial Vehicle Brake market report states the overview, historical data along with size, share, growth, demand, and revenue of the global industry. The report analyses the attractive opportunities in the market by explaining the fastest and largest growing segments across regions.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

[2021-2029]Automobile Brake Hose Market Update-Increasing Investment Is Expected To Boost Market Growth | Continental AG , Gates Corporation, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

The statistical report titled Global Automobile Brake Hose Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2029 published by Market.biz contains a qualified and in-depth examination of the market. The report includes an expert and top to bottom investigation of the market condition with an attention on the market. The report gives an in-depth analysis of various factors, market size, share, segmentation, competitive landscapes, geographical regions, and end-users. The research conducts thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the market, the growth prospects of the market. It offers knowledge about key aspects related to the global Automobile Brake Hose market such as product scope, market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes, and figures. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of the 2021-2029 worldwide market covering extremely significant parameters.
Economystartupnchill.com

Horizon Robotics lands USD 1.5 billion in hot autonomous driving sector

Beijing-based Horizon Robotics sealed a Series C financing round worth USD 1.5 billion, valuing the company at USD 5 billion. The startup has received backing from as many as 35 investors so far, with notable names like Intel Capital, Hillhouse Capital, and Yunfeng Capital backing the company’s plans for a USD 1 billion IPO in New York that could be…
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Alternative Fuel Vehicle Market - Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Tesla, BMW Group, BYD, Yutong, Daimler AG, BAIC, Renault, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors, SAIC, Geely, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Volkswagen, Chery, JMCG, JAC, Ford, Hyundai, Dongfeng, Zotye, Mitsubishi, Honda & Changan.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Automotive Steering Knuckle Market 2020 – BEINBAUER GROUP, Bharat Forge, Busche Performance Group, Farinia Group, MAG IAS

The Automotive Steering Knuckle Market reached xx USD million in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The business intelligence study of the Automotive Steering Knuckle Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (million/billion USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Steering Knuckle Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

EM Brake Market Organization Sizes Analysis 2019-2025

The ‘EM Brake Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.
Economybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Automotive Brake Systems Market Grows After Pandemic Situation 2021 Promising Boosts Sales by – Aisin Seiki, Akebono Brake Industry, Autoliv

Recently added a new report to its vast depository titled Global Automotive Brake Systems Market. The report studies vital factors about the Global Automotive Brake Systems Market that is essential to be understood by existing as well as new market players. The report highlights the necessary market components such as market share, profitability, production, sales, manufacturing, promoting, technological advancements, key market players, regional segmentation, and many more crucial aspects related to the Automotive Brake Systems Market.
Economybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Automotive Brake Lining Market : Projects Incredible CAGR 2021 Top Most – Nisshinbo, Bendix, Sangsin

Latest research on Global Automotive Brake Lining Market provided forecast report 2021–2031 presents an in-depth analysis of the Automotive Brake Lining which is been researching industry situations, market size, growth and demands, Automotive Brake Lining market share, business strategies, competitive analysis by Automotive Brake Lining market vendors, development models, opportunities, future development, value chain, major manufacturers profiles. The report also presents multiple forecasts for Automotive Brake Lining investments from 2021 till 2031.
Economycollisionweek.com

U.S. Automotive Aftermarket Sales Forecasted to Increase 11.2% in 2021

The automotive aftermarket proved its resiliency once again with a stronger than expected performance in 2020, despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, and is anticipated to recover robustly in 2021. Total United States light duty automotive aftermarket sales are forecasted to increase 11.2% in 2021, totaling $325 billion, according to the 2021 Joint Channel Forecast Model produced jointly by the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) and the Auto Care Association. This data was initially released in a joint, member-exclusive webinar led by Shane Norton of IHS Markit on June 7.