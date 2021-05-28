Community vaccinations seek to lower barriers for homeless, vulnerable populations

TUPELO • James Cantrell of Tupelo visited Saints’ Brew on Thursday just as he does every morning. This time, however, he didn’t just get breakfast; he received his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“I haven’t had the shot, and I had a couple of scares with lockdown ... being locked down because someone had COVID, but I didn’t get it and I thought I might as well go ahead and try to prevent it if I can,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell eats breakfast at Saints’ Brew every morning and works with Project Solution, an initiative designed to provide employment opportunities to homeless individuals by hiring them as temporary employees to pick up litter throughout Tupelo. The program is a partnership between the City of Tupelo, Keep Tupelo Beautiful, the Tupelo Homeless Task Force, Mississippi Balance of State Continuum of Care, and Mississippi United to End Homelessness (MUTEH) Inc.

The vaccination was part of a community COVID-19 vaccination event, hosted by Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Health Services, the vaccination provider, All Saints' Episcopal Church, Mississippi Balance of State CoC, and the Tupelo Homeless Task Force.

Being able to receive the shot at the place he frequents was great, Cantrell said.

“It’s a blessing,” he said. “I’m just trying to be safe myself.”

Making vaccine doses easily available was one of the event's purposes, said Tupelo Homeless Task Force chair and Mississippi Balance of State CoC director Hannah Maharrey. From 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., anyone was welcome to receive a vaccine, free breakfast and fellowship.

Maharrey said she realizes many homeless individuals are vaccine hesitant, so when Good Samaritan Health Services director Amy Fagan reached out about partnering to offer vaccinations, she knew they needed to offer a program to meet people where they are most likely to participate.

“As far as the vaccinations are concerned, I kind of look at it the same way I look at homelessness outreach, homelessness prevention, any kind of programming for a vulnerable community,” she said. “A lot of times, these individuals wouldn’t come into a traditional clinic, they wouldn’t come into a traditional pharmacy, they wouldn’t go to the health department, they wouldn’t go to all these medical service providers so for them to receive their vaccination, we need to go where they are, where they already have trust.”

Tyrone Roberson of Tupelo received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine that morning after his brother advised him to get it. Robertson wanted to get the vaccine wherever he could and decided to receive it at Saints’ Brew after someone told him about the community vaccinations.

“It’s nice. They’re doing a good job at it,” Roberson said of the event. “They’re doing a good job by feeding people.”

Thursday’s event at Saints’ Brew is the first community vaccination effort Good Samaritan Health Services organized to bring the vaccine directly to people. Good Samaritan Health Services also partnered with Hilldale Apartments and Hancock Estates to vaccinate residents at their apartment complex. They provided enough Moderna doses to vaccinate 180 people.

“We’re trying to take all barriers down to getting the vaccine so no one has any issues or any challenges, which makes it easier for everybody,” Fagan said. “Not everybody has transportation or means, the internet to schedule a vaccine, so we try to go to them where they are in their communities where they live and work.”

Good Samaritan Health Services and community vaccination partners will return on June 24 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Saints’ Brew at 608 W Jefferson Street in Tupelo. Good Samaritan Health Services will also seek partnerships with churches, the Tupelo Housing Authority and food pantries to try to reach people who may not have a means of transportation or other barriers to vaccine access.

Good Samaritan Health Services, located on 420 Magazine Street in Tupelo, provides a multitude of services to help uninsured working people. A clinic nurse is typically available Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., with general office honors Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and medical clinic and pharmacy pick-up hours Tuesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Good Samaritan Health Services offers the Moderna vaccine to anyone, even people who aren’t their patients, said Ann-Blair Huffman, a registered nurse with Good Samaritan Health Services. People who want to schedule a vaccination appointment or see if they qualify for services can call 662-844-3733.

“We’ll give anyone a shot,” Huffman said. “We would love for them to bring friends.”

Thanks to opening vaccinations to everyone, Maharrey saw people who have never been at Saints’ Brew. She wants to partner with other organizations, such as the Salvation Army or local food pantries, for future vaccination drives. Maharrey hopes that through this partnership with Good Samaritan Free Clinic, she can further develop preventable health services for homeless individuals.

“We also realize that a lot of our clients have vulnerable, high risk health needs, and if they did have COVID, their long-term effects could be worse,” she said. “Good Samaritan and the Tree of Life Clinic do a wonderful job. They see so many underserved, marginalized individuals, but we know there’s still a gap there for individuals who don’t go to the clinic, so how can we meet them halfway with just preventative and regular health care.”