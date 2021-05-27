Cancel
Villa Maria to include books, most supplies, in cost of tuition

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI t’s no secret that college tuition is a hefty investment. What’s not always obvious is the costs of attending college that aren’t included in a school’s sticker price. One of the biggest surprises to students and parents alike is the cost of the books and supplies that are required for most courses. Not only can the cost of books […]

Evansville, IN14news.com

Ivy Tech tuition stays flat, cost of textbooks covered

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ivy Tech State Board of Trustees recently approved a new tuition model. They say the new approach is called Ivy+. It means the cost of textbooks will be a regularly assessed fee, and the tuition rate will be the same for full-time students enrolled in 12 or more credits.
CollegesEcho online

Board of Regents meeting includes discussion on a block tuition pricing model and recommendations for the 3D Arts Complex renovations

The Board of Regents for Eastern Michigan University met for their regularly scheduled board meeting on June 10, 2021. Topics of discussion during the regular board meeting included block tuition pricing model, the passing of the recommendation of the renovations to create a 3D Arts Complex, an increase in financial aid for the 2021-2022 school year for students by $3.5 million, and the goal in boosting four year graduations for students.
Flint, MIabc12.com

U of M offers free tuition, freezes Flint costs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/17/2021) - The Board of Regents at the University of Michigan has voted to expand a program offering free tuition to low-income undergraduates. Students at the schools Flint and Dearborn campuses are now eligible for the ‘Go Blue Guarantee.’. The board voted for the expansion on...
Colleges959thelegend.com

CollegesMountain Xpress

WCU is waiving tuition costs for summer students

Western Carolina University will award approximately $3.775 million in federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF III) to students this summer. WCU is allocating the funds immediately to be utilized toward student success initiatives, including waivers for tuition for all eligible undergraduate students enrolled in any summer session term. The waivers do not include fees.
Orono, MEwabi.tv

UMaine’s fall return plans include tuition-free, exploratory learning project

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Incoming and second-year UMaine and UMaine Machias are invited to start college a week early this year for a tuition free, exploratory learning project. University officials are calling it Research Learning Experience. It will provide students with hands-on learning opportunities that are typically available to juniors...
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Community College to add Staff Raises, Won’t Increase Tuition Costs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Community College will give their employees 3% raises for the 2021-22 school year. Even with the increase, tuition prices will remain the same. "This increase is a way of showing appreciation and it is also a way of helping them because we are still living through some tough economic times," The post Pueblo Community College to add Staff Raises, Won’t Increase Tuition Costs appeared first on KRDO.
Gwinnett County, GAsoutheasthomeschoolexpo.com

Only With Love Books: A Multicultural Family Bookstore & Homeschool Supply

A small bookstore on a mission to make a big impact!. Located in Gwinnett County, one of Georgia’s largest and most diverse counties, this bookstore was created to mirror and support the needs of its community. OWLBooks was founded to bring representation to literature through its curation of books that educate, celebrate, and elevate characters and authors of all different backgrounds in the BIPOC community, as well as to promote social justice for underrepresented populations in literature, such as LGBTQIA+, neurodiverse, and persons with disabilities. We also sell homeschool curriculum to help empower and support parents in their children’s educational development as well. We encourage families to drop by, preview and ask many questions about the variety of curriculums we carry, so they can feel confidently matched to their selections for the upcoming school year.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

St. John's College shows a tuition reset can work

St. John’s College leaders took a counterintuitive but calculated risk three years ago when they decided to slash the cost of tuition and turn to donors to help replace the lost revenue. Some observers considered the move reckless; others dismissed it as a public relations stunt. But today, St. John’s is one step closer to meeting the $300 million fundraising goal it set in 2018.
RecipesHaliburton Echo

From the Heart of Haliburton Cookbook will help school in India

There is a genuine sweetness to the From the Heart of Haliburton Cookbook that can’t be denied, and it’s down to more than just the dessert recipes. Created by the Haliburton Highlands Secondary School Interact Club in partnership with parent club Rotary Club of Haliburton and the club for young adults, the Rotaract Club, the spiral-bound cookbook has multiple purposes. While serving to unite the community in an effort to collect recipes that have long warmed the hearts and bellies of county residents, the cookbook is also a fundraising initiative, with proceeds raised to benefit the Mahatma Gandhi Sishu Siksha Sadan School in rural India, south of Kolkata. The Haliburton Rotary Club has had a relationship with the school for almost 15 years.
Educationwambradio.com

