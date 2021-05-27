Villa Maria to include books, most supplies, in cost of tuition

A small bookstore on a mission to make a big impact!. Located in Gwinnett County, one of Georgia’s largest and most diverse counties, this bookstore was created to mirror and support the needs of its community. OWLBooks was founded to bring representation to literature through its curation of books that educate, celebrate, and elevate characters and authors of all different backgrounds in the BIPOC community, as well as to promote social justice for underrepresented populations in literature, such as LGBTQIA+, neurodiverse, and persons with disabilities. We also sell homeschool curriculum to help empower and support parents in their children’s educational development as well. We encourage families to drop by, preview and ask many questions about the variety of curriculums we carry, so they can feel confidently matched to their selections for the upcoming school year.