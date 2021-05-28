Cancel
Indian city’s death data suggests official tally of COVID fatalities is too low

Cover picture for the articleSURAT, India (Reuters) – At least seven crematoriums and graveyards in India’s western city of Surat saw a more than three-fold rise in the number of cremations and burials last month compared with a year ago, suggesting many more COVID-19 fatalities than an official tally. The data, gathered from site...

Daily Mail

Indian 'Delta' Covid variant is now in every council in England bar one, official data shows as mutant strain now makes up 96 per cent of all cases after nearly tripling in a week

The Indian Covid variant has now been detected in every part of England bar one, official data show as the mutant strain spirals out of control in the country. Public Health England confirmed to MailOnline today the Isles of Scilly off the coast of Cornwall is the only area in the country to have not recorded at least one case of the 'Delta' variant.
Shocked by COVID deaths, young Indians rush for life insurance

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Like many other twenty-somethings in India, Beverly Coutinho kept postponing buying a life insurance policy, until a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths made her confront her own mortality. “I saw people my own age dying, which prompted me to get life insurance immediately,” says Coutinho, a...
'Devoid of any epidemiological or scientific evidence': Centre rubbishes report claiming 5-7 times more COVID-19 deaths than official data

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday rubbished The Economist's recent report on COVID-19 death toll in India as "purely speculative". The report had claimed that "the government's numbers represent a disturbingly small fraction of the real figure". "It is a speculative article, which is without any basis and seems to be misinformed," the Ministry said.
data undercounting covid deaths madhya

Rising UK COVID cases are 'serious, serious concern', Johnson says. Manipur reports 554 new #COVID19 cases, 751 recoveries and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 59,322 Total recoveries 49,653 Death toll 959 Active cases 8710. Manipur reports 554 new #COVID19 cases, 751 recoveries and 15 deaths in...
Reuters

As death rate slows, U.S. exceeds 600,000 COVID-19 fatalities

(Reuters) - The United States on Monday crossed the grim milestone of 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to a Reuters tally, as slowing vaccination rates threaten the Biden administration target of having 70% of U.S. adults receive at least one shot and 160 million fully inoculated by July 4. The early...
Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 176 million and U.S. death toll nears 600,000

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 176.2 million on Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.8 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.47 million, while deaths total 599,945. But cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans are vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 144.9 million, or 43.7% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with the number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increasing to 64.5%. California is ending most of its pandemic restrictions and ushering in what has been billed as the state’s “Grand Reopening,” as the Associated Press reported.
60K New COVID Cases, 2,726 Deaths in India; Tally Over 2.95 Cr

New Delhi, June 15: India’s Covid caseload continued to fall with the country recording 60,461 new cases, lowest since March 29 and 2,726 fatalities due to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday. This is the...
Global COVID-19 death toll exceeds 4 million – Reuters tally

(Reuters) – Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide passed a grim milestone of 4 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as many countries struggle to procure enough vaccines to inoculate their populations. While the number of new cases and deaths have abated in countries like the United States and Britain, several...
New data suggests low risk of COVID-19 reinfection in population: UK Body

Public Health England (PHE) on Thursday released population surveillance data on possible re-infections of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and said the new data suggests a low risk of the virus in the population. The data has been released to help monitor and understand the risk of people contracting COVID-19 again. The...
Hong Kong bans passenger flights from Indonesia over COVID-19 fears

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong will ban passenger flights from Indonesia from Friday, deeming the country’s arrivals “extremely high risk” for the coronavirus. The Hong Kong government said late on Wednesday it was suspending flights after the number of imported COVID-19 cases from Indonesia crossed thresholds set by the global financial hub.
Over a dozen vaccinated doctors dead as Indonesia's virus cases surge

Over a dozen fully vaccinated doctors have died of COVID-19 in Indonesia, a medical association said Friday, as the Southeast Asian country battles a rash of severe cases in inoculated medical workers and highly infectious new virus strains. Infections have surged in the nation of 270 million people in the...
India may restart exporting Covid vaccines in end of July, August

India, depending on the scale of production of vaccines within the country, is aiming at July-end or August to at least release those vaccines that have been bought by Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal and are now in pending status, reported The Print on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Indian high commissioner to...
India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 30 million

India has reported more than 30 million Covid-19 cases since the pandemic started last year. Government data showed there were 50,848 infections recorded over a 24-hour period on Wednesday, bringing the total reported cases to 30.02 million. The reported daily death toll was 1,358. The United States is the only...
Vaccinations drop in India after touching record 9 million

The number of Covid-19 vaccinations in India dropped significantly a day after crossing a record 9 million with critics warning on Wednesday that the goal of vaccinating 10 million a day was unsustainable until there was a larger supply of vaccines. The country of 1.3 billion people unrolled its vaccination...