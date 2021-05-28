Indian city’s death data suggests official tally of COVID fatalities is too low

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 176.2 million on Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.8 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.47 million, while deaths total 599,945. But cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans are vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 144.9 million, or 43.7% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with the number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increasing to 64.5%. California is ending most of its pandemic restrictions and ushering in what has been billed as the state’s “Grand Reopening,” as the Associated Press reported.