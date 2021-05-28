Systemic cheating threatens quality of U.S. education

How data science can have a significant role in realizing Indonesia’s Education Roadmap for 2045. Learning is meant to be fun, therefore school should be a place of joy. This is how I felt during my elementary school years in the US. There was an exciting feeling in every session, from the thrills in doing class projects to the humor in seeing my teacher dressing up as her scientist alter ego. I actively participated in these learning sessions with my classmates and my teacher was the facilitator that ensured all voices were heard. When I moved to Indonesia, however, I saw such a striking difference: learning was mostly about getting good grades. Class was basically memorizing textbooks and math quizzes. The main goal was to get high exam scores and a top 3 rank in class. The teacher was regarded as a parent rather than a facilitator. This transformed my perception of school from a place of joy to an obligation. However, I am now excited to see that change is about to come.