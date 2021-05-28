Systemic cheating threatens quality of U.S. education
Education is the bedrock of a successful society. With quality education comes more opportunities to grow, increased equality and stronger communities.But right now, the quality of a U.S. education is under siege. As a former college president and educator, I will not stand by and watch as it happens. As educators adapt to virtual classrooms and students are faced with academic burnout, a perfect storm is brewing for cheating and plagiarism to thrive. All the while, one company, Chegg, is encouraging the behavior and making billions. It’s time for colleges and universities to put a stop to this company, so it does not continue to grow out of control.baltimoretimes-online.com