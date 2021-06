It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic devastated small businesses and that elected officials have tried mightily to help. For the first time in our history, the federal government delivered hundreds of billions of dollars directly to small businesses in their time of desperate need. This was a critically important tourniquet when the patient was bleeding out. But now Congress is poised to tear open the wounds with new digital economy policies that will undercut the recovery and leave small businesses less prepared for the next crisis.