Since both the founders have gone missing and are not returning any calls, the investors have involved Hanekom Attorneys, the South-Africa-based law firm, to manage the chaos. Two brothers and founders of Africa’s crypto investment firm AfriCrypt have gone missing following an alleged hack that jeopardized their clients’ accounts and wallets. 20-year old Ameer Cajee and 17-year-old Raees Cajeee have reportedly shifted the collective investor fund from an account at Johannesburg-based First National Bank (FNB) before retreating to the United Kingdom.