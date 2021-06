WINNIPEG – The following is a glance at the news moving markets in Canada and globally. – Bank of America’s top strategist Michael Hartnett said in a note on Friday that the bank expects inflation in the United States to remain elevated for two to four years, which contradicts the Federal Reserve’s assertion that high inflation would be temporary. Hartnett believes inflation would remain at two to four per cent over that time period, but it has annualized at an eight per cent rate so far in 2021.