The list of potential Kraken coaching candidates thinned notably Monday as Gerard Gallant reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the New York Rangers. But likely of greater importance to the Kraken than Gallant coming off the board is that it removes the Rangers from contention for Rod Brind’Amour should he not sign a coaching extension with the Carolina Hurricanes. Though the Rangers were widely considered a longshot to land Brind’Amour as a free-agent coach, their East Coast geography closer to his North Carolina home and status as the NHL’s highest-valued franchise meant they could not be ruled out until now.