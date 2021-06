Police are asking for the public's help in investigating what they now believe was a hit and run accident in Beltrami County Monday that killed a Twin Cities man. In their initial report, the State Patrol said 58-year-old Shaun Allen Omalley of Woodbury was driving his 1998 Jeep Wrangler south on Highway 72 in Waskish Township around 10:50 Monday morning when he left the roadway near Sunny Beach Road Northeast and rolled into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.