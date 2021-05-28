Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens Alejandro Villanueva relishes new rushing offense

Baltimore Times
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Ravens new offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva got his first on field learning experience when the team started organized team activities this week. Villanueva played left tackle for the last five seasons with Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, he is moving to right tackle for Baltimore. Moving from left to right isn’t a big concern for Villanueva. He is more focused on getting the playbook down and understanding his responsibilities in the new scheme. Fortunately for Villanueva and the Ravens, the scheme he is learning is similar to the run-first offense he played at Army. The chance to play for a team that won’t throw the ball “800 times a season” is a welcome transition from the Steelers to the Ravens, a team that has had one of the NFL’s top rushing offenses over the last two seasons. “The mindset, when you know that you’re with a team that runs the ball well, it involves every single room in the offense, everybody is in unison, and it’s a lot of timing involved with running the ball,” Villanueva said after signing with Baltimore. “If you get the timing right, if you get the nice tracks on everybody, then usually you can get to run the ball, and for an offensive lineman, it’s very easy, because you don’t have a lot of angst when the team is running the ball well.

baltimoretimes-online.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc North
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Army
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLallfans.co

Ravens Pass Rush Remains A Concern

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens pass rush remains an ongoing concern heading into the 2021 regular season, according to an analysis by the NFL Network. Gil Brandt, NFL.com Senior Analyst, listed his “Eight biggest remaining roster concerns” and ranked the Ravens’ pass rush as the second-most troublesome. At 45.3...
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

Ravens Like the 'Mindset' of New Offensive Lineman Michael Schofield

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could lean on the experience of newly signed offensive lineman Michael Schofield. Schofield, who was selected by the Denver Broncos from Michigan in the 2014 NFL draft, also has versatility and can play guard, left tackle and right tackle. "[He’s] another Michigan man," Harbaugh...
NFLallfans.co

Even without Julio Jones, Ravens’ offense set to dominate in 2021

Over the past few weeks, the Baltimore Ravens had their name featured in plenty of rumors surrounding former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. The pass catcher and Atlanta looked like they were heading for a split, and that’s what happened, as last week Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans for a second round and a fourth round selection.
NFLallfans.co

Ravens didn’t need Julio Jones to have a great offense in 2021

The Baltimore Ravens were one of the teams most closely connected to rumors surrounding Julio Jones prior to his trade to the Tennessee Titans earlier this month. Despite numerous obstacles standing in the way of a potential trade, rumors continued to swirl that the Ravens could be one of the future Hall of Fame wide receiver’s top suitors.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens’ coaches are excited about what Sammy Watkins brings to the offense

The Baltimore Ravens brought in a lot of reinforcements on offense this offseason. They added more bulk to the big boys upfront and experience to the pass-catching arsenal at Lamar Jackson’s disposal, where more weapons were added and much needed upgrades were made. One new addition that Ravens coaches are...
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

The Greatest Field Goals in Baltimore Ravens History: Part 1

Compared to many other franchises in the league, the Baltimore Ravens are quite young. However, they’ve quickly become a storied franchise with field goals both good and bad. This series will highlight the happy endings for the Ravens over their history. Part one will feature No.’s 10-6. Part two, releasing tomorrow, will include No.’s 5-1.
NFLSteelers Depot

OLB Travis Feeney: 2016 Draft Grade Retrospective

It’s said a draft class can’t be fully graded until at least three years after the picks are made. That’s why after submitting grades for every Pittsburgh Steelers pick made in 2021, I began going back through and grading previous Steeler draft classes beginning with 2018. Today continues the third class in that exercise, with the Steelers’ sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft: Travis Feeney, an outside linebacker from Washington.
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

Young Players Have to 'Step Up' to Bolster Ravens Pass Rush

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The biggest question surrounding the Ravens is with the pass rush. The team lost Matt Judon (six sacks in 2020) and Yannick Ngakoue (three sacks in nine games with the Ravens last season) in free agency and did not replace them with veteran players. Instead, Baltimore...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Steelers sign OG Trai Turner

The Steelers have signed former Panthers and Chargers guard Trai Turner. The deal is reportedly for one year, although the money the deal is worth has yet to be announced. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news via Twitter on Thursday. Turner is a five time Pro Bowler, earning a berth...
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

What will the Ravens’ expanded offensive profile look like?

Even though the Baltimore Ravens have had one of the most explosive and potent offenses in the league over the past two seasons, their postseason shortcomings during that span have sparked outside controversy and internal reflection. Earlier this offseason, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said that the team would be “expanding their profile” on his side of the ball.
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: Lamar Jackson headlines the NFL’s All-Under-25 Team

Ravens, Lamar Jackson Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports. The Baltimore Ravens may have one of the older rosters in the NFL, but they’re headlined by one specific player who is far from an aging veteran. That player is quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson remains one of the NFL’s best young...
NFLdailymagazine.news

Pittsburgh Steelers release six-time Pro Bowl offensive guard David DeCastro

The Pittsburgh Steelers made their ongoing retooling along the offensive line even more extensive with an unexpected move. The Steelers announced Thursday they had released six-time Pro Bowl offensive guard David DeCastro. "David was without a doubt one of the premier offensive linemen during his time with us," general manager...
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Steelers Release OG David DeCastro

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced they are releasing pro bowl guard David DeCastro as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Along with Alejandro Villanueva and Matt Feiler, who both signed with other teams in free agency and Maurkice Pouncey, who retired after the 2020 season, DeCastro is the fourth starting offensive lineman the team is moving on from since last season.
NFLYardbarker

The Evolution of the Ravens Rushing Attack

Since Lamar Jackson’s arrival to Baltimore in 2018, the Ravens have led one of the greatest rushing attacks in NFL history. In the 2019-20 season, they set an all-time record in rushing yards with 3,296 and beat a record that had lasted for over 41 years. While the Ravens did not reach those totals the following season, they led the league in rushing by a substantial margin again and also broke numerous other rushing records.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 possible first-time All-Pro players in 2021

The Steelers have several notable All-Pros on their team, but here are four players who could have a chance to earn this honor for the first time in 2021. The Steelers have some very well-established players on their roster right now. After going through a short drought on star defensive players after Troy Polamalu and James Harrison, the team found T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick in recent years – two perennial All-Pros. Likewise, Cameron Heyward established himself as one of the league’s best defensive linemen late in his NFL career.