Ravens Alejandro Villanueva relishes new rushing offense

Baltimore Ravens new offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva got his first on field learning experience when the team started organized team activities this week. Villanueva played left tackle for the last five seasons with Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, he is moving to right tackle for Baltimore. Moving from left to right isn’t a big concern for Villanueva. He is more focused on getting the playbook down and understanding his responsibilities in the new scheme. Fortunately for Villanueva and the Ravens, the scheme he is learning is similar to the run-first offense he played at Army. The chance to play for a team that won’t throw the ball “800 times a season” is a welcome transition from the Steelers to the Ravens, a team that has had one of the NFL’s top rushing offenses over the last two seasons. “The mindset, when you know that you’re with a team that runs the ball well, it involves every single room in the offense, everybody is in unison, and it’s a lot of timing involved with running the ball,” Villanueva said after signing with Baltimore. “If you get the timing right, if you get the nice tracks on everybody, then usually you can get to run the ball, and for an offensive lineman, it’s very easy, because you don’t have a lot of angst when the team is running the ball well.