Keep your mental health in mind all year long

As Mental Health Awareness Month comes to a close, be sure to always keep your mental state at the forefront of your mind. Don’t let the month of May be the only time you check-in with yourself to understand how you feel mentally. Checking-in with yourself should be a daily action to ensure you are constantly striving to be the best version of yourself you know you can be. This daily check-in can provide the grounding you need to help cultivate the patience within ourselves needed in our distracted and always-on digital lifestyle. Our day is filled with numerous emotions— the ups, downs, frustrations and successes. Not to mention that our minds are constantly worrying about the future or regretting the past. Researchers call this the “monkey mind.” It’s the constant chattery never-ending voice in the back of our head that seems never to be quiet. It constantly ruminates over our fears, worries and stressors. Here is a perfect example that I am sure that many of you have experienced.