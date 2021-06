As the weather warms up and more people head outdoors, the District Health Department No. 10 is warning residents about the abundance of ticks in the area. Recently, the health department said it has seen “an explosion of tick activity‘ this year across the state. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' tick tracking database, the number of reported ticks has been increasing for several years. With the MDHHS seeing an increase in ticks in the Midwest, epidemiologist Dr. Kim Signs said people need to exercise caution while outdoors.