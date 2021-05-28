Cancel
Politics

Memorial Day 2021

Baltimore Times
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Secretary of the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, I am honored to serve the 385,000 veterans who call Maryland home. As a veteran myself, Memorial Day resonates deeply with me. As we gather with friends and family this holiday weekend, let us not forget the men and women who valiantly served and who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our great nation. Let us remember the sacrifice made by the many who have lost thosedearest, our Gold Star families. The sacrifice these heroes and families made has created the great nation we live in today. Many of us are familiar with the story of how Memorial Day was established.

