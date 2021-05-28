OPPO's new Reno 6 Pro+ is a OnePlus 9R challenger with a 'pro-grade' camera

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro receive new system updates that bring camera and system improvements. The latest Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 has been rolled out in stages. This means that currently only a small percentage of users in India, Europe and North America are receiving new upgrades. According to the official change log, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users have not yet received the latest Android security patch (Android security patch for June 2021), but the update has some known error fixes. It contains. In India, OnePlus 9 users receive firmware version 11.2.7.7.LE25DA, and users in Europe and North America receive versions 11.2.7.7.LE25BA and 11.2.7.7.LE25AA, respectively. OnePlus 9 Pro users in India, Europe and North America will receive versions 11.2.7.7.LE15DA, 11.2.7.7.LE15BA, and 11.2.7.7.LE15AA, respectively.