OPPO's new Reno 6 Pro+ is a OnePlus 9R challenger with a 'pro-grade' camera

At the end of the last month, OPPO officially announced the Reno6 series in China. It is composed of three variants: the vanilla Reno6, the Reno6 Pro, and the Reno6 Pro+ ranging from the mid-end segment to the flagship. Given that they are several differences between their specifications, you might be in trouble when trying to evaluate which one fits your needs the most. This comparison between their specifications should help you to find it out.