New Bern, NC

Letter to the editor: 'Woke' culture wants Americans to believe the system is racist

Sun Journal
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Woke” culture wants America to believe racism is systemic. That racism exists is true; that it is systemic is not true. Seriously research and consider for yourself where we are compared to where we have been. In the 1950s of my, youth America was systemically racist toward African Americans. They were barred from most every venue whites visited freely, couldn't attend the same schools, worship in the same churches or hold any positions of authority or respect outside their own community. From 1947 to 1957 there were only two African American members of Congress. Ten years later it was 4 and today there are 57. We’ve overwhelmingly elected an African American president twice and presently a biracial vice president. African Americans, with the will, are advancing in almost every field. There is much work yet to be done before we rest, if we ever should, but it is good to turn occasionally to see where we have been before being too critical of where we are. We must see where we need to be in the knowledge, purpose and direction of what has been accomplished.

