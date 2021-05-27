Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

RAMPS NEWSLETTER - Spring 2021 Edition

U.S. Geological Survey
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestoration Assessment and Monitoring Program for the Southwest (RAMPS) A Program of the Southwest Biological Science Center & Ecosystems Mission Area. Spring has sprung! Our efforts over the winter to find new funding for projects are proving to be fruitful; we have three new projects on the horizon. These projects demonstrate the importance of diverse science to support land management. The projects span interdisciplinary socioecological research to understand how human immigration at the US-Mexico border affects plant communities, to characterizing dust risk on tribal lands, to building species lists and training farmers to grow seeds of native species for restoration. We are casting a wide net to address the challenges we face from climate change and land degradation in southwestern U.S. dryland ecosystems. RAMPS is grateful to be included in your community - we hope you enjoy our updates.

www.usgs.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Research#Climate Change#Drought#Biodiversity#Land Use#Water Projects#Community Projects#Research Project#Design Resources#Collaborative Projects#Mccormick M#The University Of Arizona#M P Yan#D#Sbsc#Restorenet#Tolani Lake Enterprises#Navajo Nation Newly#Interior#Usfs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Books & Literatureopenchannels.org

Wind Sea Algae Workshop Report

It has been known for decades that algae, in particular microalgae, have the potential to be used as a sustainable, carbon-neutral source of biofuels.1 From 1978-1996 the US Department of Energy (DOE) investigated the use of microalgae as a source of oil as well as biomass, hydrogen, hydrocarbons, alcohols, carbohydrates, methane, and syngas. This DOE algae program (The Aquatic Species Program) ended in 1996 for three reasons: 1) the DOE predicted that the cost of petroleum would remain relatively flat for at least 20 years (1996-2016), 2) that algal biodiesel could not compete with such cheap petroleum prices supported by a highly subsidized corporate infrastructure, and 3) there were many formidable technical challenges associated with growing the large quantities of algae needed for fuels. DOE was wrong about their predicted price of oil (Fig. 1).
Sciencesouthgatearc.org

June GEO Newsletter available for free download

The June PDF of the GEO Newsletter weather satellite publication produced by the Group for Earth Observation is now available for free download. The Group for Earth Observation's aim is to enable amateur reception of weather and earth imaging satellites that are in orbit or planned for launch in the near future.
Politicsmavensnotebook.com

NEWSLETTER: DWR Sustainable Groundwater Management Office Newsletter

From the Department of Water Resources, Sustainable Groundwater Management Office:. The TRE ALTAMIRA InSAR Subsidence Dataset is now updated with data through October 1, 2020. The extended dataset is available on the SGMA Data Viewer. The updated GIS services and data reports are also available online. NEW Airborne Electromagnetic (AEM)...
Melbourne, FLmelbourneflorida.org

Summer Fertilizer Ban Begins June 1

The summer rainy season ban on fertilizer use in the City of Melbourne goes into effect June 1. The ban lasts until September 30. This regulation was enacted in order to keep harmful nutrients found in fertilizer from washing off lawns into storm drains and ultimately into the Indian River Lagoon during the rainy summer months.
Grocery & Supermaketsitkalocalfoodsnetwork.org

Check out the June 2021 edition of the Sitka Local Foods Network newsletter

The Sitka Local Foods Network just sent out the June 2021 edition of its monthly newsletter. Feel free to click this link to get a copy. This month’s newsletter includes short stories about an update on plans for the 2021 Sitka Farmers Market, an invitation to join our board of directors, and information about our 2021 sponsorship program. Each story has links to our website for more information.
Politicsantigojournal.com

Four the Record

The reason for the word “Four” in the title is that each time the article will address four topics: monthly activity highlights for the Langlade County Land Records Department, helpful hints for landowners, fun facts and history, and upcoming events and announcements. Department highlights. Derek Thorn is the new aquatic...
Technologynederlandco.org

Mobility for All – June Newsletter

The June Mobility for All newsletter now available! This is a valuable resource for anyone that needs some extra help getting around, in and out of Nederland. You can read it here: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/COBOULDER/bulletins/2dfbfe2.
AnimalsTheHorse.com

Brushing Up on Tying Up in Horses

Researchers are redefining how we categorize the age-old muscular disease called tying-up A working draft horse was fine on Saturday, given a day off on Sunday, and come Monday is resistant to move forward, sweaty, and seemingly painful all over. A fit Thoroughbred racehorse walking off the training track is suddenly unable to walk and is sweating, painful, and colicky. And an athletic Warmblood is neither moving quite like she should nor performing at her typical level, though she doesn’t seem painful.
Lotteryprweek.com

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Winning the vaccine lottery

It all started with a donut. On March 22, right after the first day of spring, Krispy Kreme offered a free glazed donut to customers who showed their COVID-19 vaccination card. Since then, the chain has given away more than 1.5 million donuts. On Friday, National Donut Day, all customers can get a free donut. If you’re vaccinated, you can have two.
Dezeen

Five of the best houses near Lake Tahoe in the US

Lake Tahoe sits on the state line between California and Nevada and is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts year-round. We have rounded up five houses that make the most of the area's scenery and sports opportunities. Sitting at the base of the Lookout Mountain volcano near the town of...
finehomebuilding.com

A Beginner’s Guide to High-Performance Windows

Few phrases are batted around as casually, and with such little precision, as “high-performance windows.” If you’re building a net-zero house or seeking Passive House certification, high-performance windows will be a given. Taking on a major renovation of an existing home? High-performance windows are probably part of the plan. In...
Hobbiesgoldrushcam.com

USGS Says Leave No Trace This Summer as You Explore the Outdoors

June 12, 2021 - It’s Great Outdoors Month! As the weather warms up and more people head out to explore the outdoors, the U.S. Geological Survey has tips for minimizing impacts to the environment. Leaving no trace can be a challenge and sometimes a small act can have a large impact.
WildlifeDaily Journal

MDC collaborates with University of Illinois for ongoing crayfish study

Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has partnered with University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for a project focused on burrowing crayfish, led by master’s student Caitlin C. Bloomer, Dr. Christopher Taylor, and MDC Scientist Bob DiStefano. Recently, a portion of the project was held at Duck Creek and Otter Slough Conservation Areas in Puxico.
Energy IndustryEnvironmental News Network

Physics-Based Instruction Leads To Huge Success For Geothermal Drilling

Researchers Sam Noynaert and Fred Dupriest have been working on a project funded by a $1.86 million grant from the Department of Energy (DOE) to change geothermal drilling practices. Their goals are to refine drilling methods and create a cost-saving business model for future geothermal energy companies. “One of the...
Nebraska Statermef.org

Application Period for 2021 Nebraska Elk Hunt Opens June 14

Below is part of a news release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Since 1994, RMEF and its partners completed 96 conservation and hunting heritage outreach projects in Nebraska with a combined value of more than $11.8 million. These projects protected or enhanced 32,827 acres of habitat and opened or improved public access to 16,237 acres.
Environmentmavensnotebook.com

ANNOUNCEMENT: Delta Conveyance Project to Host Informational Webinars

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) is hosting four informational webinars between July and September 2021 to provide background information related to preparation of the Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR). While not a requirement of the California Environmental Quality Act, DWR is planning the webinars to keep the public and...
LifestylePosted by
FL Radio Group

Finger Lakes Museum and Aquarium Newsletter

We are over-the-moon excited to share the good news that our Paddle Keuka 5K is taking place in-person this year! Grateful to have been able to keep the spirit of the Paddle Keuka alive with our virtual race last year, we missed seeing smiling faces, hearing the paddles slapping the water at the finish line, and enjoying the company of our racers on our beautiful campus. We will adhere to CDC guidelines for safety as we join together for one of our favorite annual events. Registration is now live on our website. Sign up and let’s make this the best Paddle Keuka 5K YET!