RAMPS NEWSLETTER - Spring 2021 Edition
Restoration Assessment and Monitoring Program for the Southwest (RAMPS) A Program of the Southwest Biological Science Center & Ecosystems Mission Area. Spring has sprung! Our efforts over the winter to find new funding for projects are proving to be fruitful; we have three new projects on the horizon. These projects demonstrate the importance of diverse science to support land management. The projects span interdisciplinary socioecological research to understand how human immigration at the US-Mexico border affects plant communities, to characterizing dust risk on tribal lands, to building species lists and training farmers to grow seeds of native species for restoration. We are casting a wide net to address the challenges we face from climate change and land degradation in southwestern U.S. dryland ecosystems. RAMPS is grateful to be included in your community - we hope you enjoy our updates.www.usgs.gov