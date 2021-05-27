RAMPS NEWSLETTER - Spring 2021 Edition

It has been known for decades that algae, in particular microalgae, have the potential to be used as a sustainable, carbon-neutral source of biofuels.1 From 1978-1996 the US Department of Energy (DOE) investigated the use of microalgae as a source of oil as well as biomass, hydrogen, hydrocarbons, alcohols, carbohydrates, methane, and syngas. This DOE algae program (The Aquatic Species Program) ended in 1996 for three reasons: 1) the DOE predicted that the cost of petroleum would remain relatively flat for at least 20 years (1996-2016), 2) that algal biodiesel could not compete with such cheap petroleum prices supported by a highly subsidized corporate infrastructure, and 3) there were many formidable technical challenges associated with growing the large quantities of algae needed for fuels. DOE was wrong about their predicted price of oil (Fig. 1).