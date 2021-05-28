A St. Louis Literacy Group Wants To Promote Reading In High-Poverty Areas In The Region

A St. Louis literacy organization wants to help improve third grade reading proficiency rates in high-poverty areas and to give children access to reading tools this summer. Turn the Page STL is teaming up with libraries, institutions and recreational centers to provide access to books, virtual learning, games and other activities to keep children in high-poverty areas reading during the summer. Participants include St. Louis Public Library, Gateway Region YMCA, Barnes-Jewish Youth and Outreach Development, Ferguson Municipal Library, United 4 Children and University City Public Library.