India Accuse Twitter Of 'Dictating Terms' in Largest Democracy: Bloomberg
- India has accused Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) of dominating and maligning the democratic country to conceal their wrongdoings, Bloomberg reports.
- Twitter had previously accused Indian officials of threatening them.
- Earlier this week, the police raided Twitter’s New Delhi premises to deliver an inquiry notice regarding the social media company’s labeling of posts “manipulated media” by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leading members.
- The members had reportedly tweeted documents supporting the opponent’s exploitation of the pandemic for political gain.
- Twitter labeled the tweets as “synthetic and manipulated media” amid opponent Congress Party’s similar claims.
- India has blamed Twitter for not complying with the IT rules.
- The Indian government blamed Twitter’s reluctance to set up a locally-based grievance and redress mechanism despite earning significant revenue from the country.
- India’s hugely protested February IT regulations mandate appointing representatives for grievance redressal by Twitter, Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and YouTube, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), and its WhatsApp messaging platform.
- WhatsApp has prosecuted the government, citing user privacy infringement.
