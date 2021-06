BOYS TENNIS TOP 20 - MAY 28, 2021. Newark Academy defeated Delbarton for a second time this season, this time on the road at the Bryan Bennett Invitational final. The Minutemen also defeated Dwight-Englewood and a very good and ranked East Brunswick team at the tournament as well as Millburn and Montclair Kimberley in the state tournament during the week. NA is rated by UTR as the top team in the country.