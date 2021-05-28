Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Microsoft Accuse SolarWinds Hackers for Latest USAID Cyber Attack

By Anusuya Lahiri
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MgR4x_0aERXvp800
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has blamed the Russian SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) hackers, Nobelium, for compromising the United States Agency For International Development’s (USAID) mass email system Constant Contact to violate the accounts of over 150 global government agencies, human rights groups and NGOs, the Financial Times reports.
  • It was the same group behind manipulating SolarWinds software to break into the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments, Pentagon, and several Fortune 500 companies.
  • Nobelium allegedly emailed over 3,000 accounts over 150 government agencies, think tanks, consultancies, and non-governmental organizations posing as the USAID under the latest attack, Reuters reports.
  • The attack, which mainly focused on the U.S., encompassed at least 24 countries. At least 25% of the victims were involved in international development, humanitarian, and human rights work.
  • Microsoft said the attacks seemed like an extension of multiple efforts to target intelligence and foreign policy government agencies.
  • Russia refuted the SolarWinds cyberattack allegations this month.
  • Constant Contact was in the process of notifying all of its victimized customers. It also did not have any evidence regarding any Microsoft product or service vulnerability.
  • The Joe Biden government recently prioritized cybersecurity funding following the multiple hacks.
  • Price action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.41% at $250.32 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
50K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Attacks#Solarwinds Hackers#Latest Usaid Cyber#Msft#Swi#Constant Contact#The Financial Times#The U S Treasury#Commerce#Pentagon#Nobelium#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
Russia
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

Technology, Social Equity, And The Cannabis Industry

This article by Tiffani Wroe was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. There are dozens of good reasons for legalizing cannabis, and one of the most compelling is its potential for social justice. For the most part, cannabis criminalization occurred throughout the 20th century...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

NFT Marvel Marketplace Launches On Binance

A blockchain developed by the world's top crypto exchange Binance will host the non-fungible marketplace dedicated to the Marvel superhero universe owned by Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS). What Happened: According to a Tuesday announcement, the NFT Marvel Marketplace will offer traders, collectors, and fans of the Marvel universe a way...
Politicscyberscoop.com

NSA cyber director discusses US response, approach to apparent espionage operation

Rob Joyce speaks at CyberTalks in October 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Scoop News Group) When Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service staged a sweeping espionage campaign targeting hundreds of U.S. companies and federal government agencies last year, it was a private sector cybersecurity firm that first uncovered the operation, not the U.S. government.
Illinois StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Cyber attacks on the increase in Illinois

Recent ransomware attacks have been making national headlines, but criminals have been targeting Illinois as well. According to the U.S. Government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Assurance Agency, “Ransomware is an ever-evolving form of malware designed to encrypt files on a device, rendering any files and the systems that rely on them unusable. Malicious actors then demand ransom in exchange for decryption.”
Public Safetygcaptain.com

HMM Confirms Cyber Attack on Email System

Yet another ocean carrier has fallen foul to a cyber-attack: this time it is South Korea’s HMM, which today confirmed a virus attack on its email system on 12 June. “An unidentified security breach was detected, which led to limited access to the email Outlook system in certain areas,” said HMM.
Public Safetyoffshore-energy.biz

HMM hit by cyber attack

South Korea’s national flagship carrier HMM has fallen victim to a cyber attack that has mainly impacted the company’s email server. As informed, the unidentified security breach was first detected on 12 June 2021, leading to limited access to the email outlook system in certain areas. By 13 and 14...
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Public Sector, Another Vulnerable Target to Attackers

Cybercriminals are continually scheming ways to get their hands on your sensitive data. Learn how to protect your data & stakeholders before it’s too late. Private and public sector organizations alike were surprised by the SolarWinds cyber attack that was announced by FireEye in December 2020. As one of the largest cyber attacks in history, it affected 18,000 of its customers globally. By injecting code into SolarWinds’ Orion platform, hackers carried out a supply chain attack that allowed them to infiltrate the IT systems of many private and public sector organizations globally, including:
TechnologyDark Reading

How Does the Government Buy Its Cybersecurity?

The federal government is emphasizing cybersecurity regulation, education, and defense strategies this year. People understand the importance of cybersecurity nowadays, but most don't understand how the United States government locates and chooses the companies that will protect its infrastructure. In 2020, ransomware attacks increased and affected every industry. Although healthcare...
Richmond, VAWSLS

Critical entities targeted in suspected Chinese cyber spying

RICHMOND, Va. – A cyberespionage campaign blamed on China was more sweeping than previously known, with suspected state-backed hackers exploiting a device meant to boost internet security to penetrate the computers of critical U.S. entities. The hack of Pulse Connect Secure networking devices came to light in April, but its...
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

The foundation of zero-trust networks — GCN | #government | #hacking | #cyberattack

Observability: The foundation of zero-trust networks. In December, Defense Information Systems Agency Director and Vice Adm. Nancy A. Norton announced that the immense increase in work-from-home arrangements within the Department of Defense has expanded the cyberattack surface of agencies. This is why, she said, the DOD is determined to transition to a zero-trust architecture.
Public SafetyAOL Corp

Over 65,000 ransomware attacks expected in 2021: former Cisco CEO

U.S. companies are expected to endure over 65,000 ransomware attacks this year — and that's “a conservative number,” John Chambers, former CEO of Cisco Systems (CSCO) told Yahoo Finance Live. With McDonald’s (MCD), JBS (JBSAY), and Colonial Pipeline Co. all recently coming under cyberattacks, Chambers does not foresee an end...
FIFAnewslanes.com

Electronic Arts Hit By Cyber Attack, Hackers Take Source Code And Tools

It seems another high-profile video game company has been hacked. This time it is the third-party giant Electronic Arts. The data breach was originally reported on by VICE Motherboard, which reveals hackers have stolen “a wealth of game source code and related tools” for the Frostbite engine (known for powering games like FIFA).
POTUSCNBC

Cyber standards are key in battling ransomware attacks

The development of a set of cybersecurity standards could go a long way in arming companies with more options when it comes to breaches. Without these standards companies are less likely to reveal they've been breached or have paid ransomware. Cyber attackers are taking advantage of failures in fundamentals. The...
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

The rise of cyber cartels | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

The report predicts that, in 2021, cyber criminal cartels behind ransomware campaigns will be responsible for the majority of attritional losses in the insurance market, and possibly even aggregation events due to cyberattacks. “Ransomware is now right at the top of the agenda for cyber insurers, reinsurers and brokers,” said...
Fraud Crimesbitcoinist.com

Hackers Double Down On Bitcoin Demanding $11m In Latest Ransomware Attack

Reports have emerged that hackers were paid $11 million in Bitcoin following an attack on JBS USA Holdings, a meatpacking firm that supplies 1/5 of the country’s meat. Following the recent Colonial Pipeline hack debacle, which raised doubts on the story’s legitimacy, observers are watching this latest cyberattack with wariness.