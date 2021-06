Google Pay: Convenient, accessible, an utter joy to use. Cryptocurrency: pretty much the exact opposite of all those things. Of course, despite those setbacks, there are a still a ton of reasons to be excited about crypto, from its use as an investment security to its decentralized nature. That's led companies like Coinbase to come up with solutions designed to streamline access to these finances, including its crypto-backed Visa debit card. Now Google Pay's getting in on the action, as it adds support for the Coinbase Card.