Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Monkey Business Lands El Paso Zoo Trespasser New Job

By Roger King
Posted by 
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 29 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, that didn’t take long. The woman who jumped into the spider monkey enclosure at the El Paso Zoo and was subsequently fired from her job already has a new gig. Less than 48 hours after Lucy Rae was identified as the trespasser in the viral video that led to her dismissal, Mark Davis, of the Law Office of Mark T. Davis, not only hired Rae according to a post on his Facebook, he went off on Rae’s previous employer, the Lovett Law Firm.

koel.com
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trespasser#Monkeys#Ing#The Law Office Of#The Lovett Law Firm#Cheeto#Utep#The El Paso Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsmycarrollnews.com

How to trap a monkey and a new job

Although I’ve never tried to trap a monkey, if I ever need to I know how it’s done. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please...
Animalspigeon605.com

Great Plains Zoo welcomes baby monkey

Cuteness alert: There’s a new baby at the Great Plains Zoo. A new Colobus monkey was born May 30 to proud parents MaHale and Gonzo. That brings the zoo to four Colobos monkeys. They’re part of a species survival plan, which is a breeding program through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, with the goal of maintaining genetic diversity in animals whose numbers are declining in the wild. Colobus male monkeys are declining in the wild because of agriculture and energy production.
Fargo, NDPosted by
Whiskey Riff

North Dakota Man Asked To Remove American Flag Because… Wait For It… It’s Too Noisy?

In Fargo, North Dakota, a man has been asked to remove the American flag hanging from the balcony of his condo. The reason though… is a little obscure to say the least. Andrew Almer began receiving letters in the mail from the president of the Plum Square condo association two months ago, asking him to take down his American flag because it was TOO NOISY IN THE WIND.
Animalsexplore venango

Say What?!: Monkey Recaptured Three Hours After Czech Zoo Escape

CZECHIA, Europe – Officials with a zoo in the Czech republic said a macaque monkey escaped from his enclosure and was on the loose for about three hours before being recaptured. The male macaque monkey escaped from his enclosure early Monday morning, and zookeepers located and safely captured the primate...
El Paso, TXcbs4local.com

Steps to care for your skin in the El Paso sun

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — They don’t call it the Sun City for nothing. On average, El Paso sees about 302 days filled with sun a year, and it could be having an effect on your skin. “Over the years the sun will degrade the skin, and we see, you...
AnimalsPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Have You Noticed This Butterfly is Everywhere?

Iowa is home to over 100 species of butterflies and one certain type has been fluttering around in massive numbers lately. The hackberry emperor butterfly has emerged from its cocoons in droves this month, but why? They’re common in Iowa, but why are there so many this summer? Maybe it’s been the lack of rain, which has allowed more eggs and caterpillars to survive longer than normal?
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

13 new COVID-19 cases in El Paso; no deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso public health officials announced 13 new COVID-19 cases, including two additional delayed cases. El Paso stands at 136,334 cases. No deaths were reported, the death toll remains at 2,626. Health officials advised that 133,137 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, among the known cases.
El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

Lifestyle wrap: El Paso

(EL PASO, TX) Life in El Paso has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

Sports wrap: El Paso

(EL PASO, TX) El Paso sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in El Paso sports. For more stories from the El Paso area, click here.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

New downtown El Paso gastropub, entertainment venue opening

EL PASO, Texas -- It's one of downtown El Paso's newest venues: The Reagan. The gastropub and entertainment spot is located off Mills Avenue and opening this weekend. Alex Nava and his wife Kassi Foster-Nava, the daughter of El Paso billionaire Paul Foster, have been working for over a year to open their new businesses The post New downtown El Paso gastropub, entertainment venue opening appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

When Keepin’ It Real Goes Wrong In El Paso

What has been going on with El Paso recently? There seems to be an abnormal amount of fights and shootings making the news. And I say "abnormal" because there's always fights and shootings that make the news, but there seems to be a spike. This makes me wonder, what are you trying to prove? What's the point?
El Paso County, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso reports 7 new virus deaths, ranging in age from 40s to 80s

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced seven coronavirus-related deaths and 24 new cases Tuesday morning. The latest fatalities included: 1 – man in his 40s1 – woman in her 40s1 – man in his 50s1 – woman in her 50s1 – man in his 60s1 – woman in The post El Paso reports 7 new virus deaths, ranging in age from 40s to 80s appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

‘Good opportunity’ for El Paso teens to find a summer job

EL PASO, Texas -- Hiring signs can be seen all across the Borderland as employers are looking to fill positions this summer. While they're struggling to find adult workers, Workforce Solutions Borderplex said it's the perfect opportunity for teenagers to enter the workforce. "There's definitely worker availability with the 16-year-olds, 17-year-old, 18-year-olds that can can The post ‘Good opportunity’ for El Paso teens to find a summer job appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Just 13 new El Paso virus cases, no deaths; 58% fully vaccinated, 72% at least 1 dose

EL PASO, Texas -- There were just 13 new Covid-19 cases and no added deaths reported by El Paso public health officials on Saturday. The total number of pandemic deaths remained at 2,626, while officials indicated there were 480 active infections currently in El Paso County. There were 48 El Pasoans hospitalized as of Saturday The post Just 13 new El Paso virus cases, no deaths; 58% fully vaccinated, 72% at least 1 dose appeared first on KVIA.