For Memorial Day, Uncle Frank's 'dirt dog' sauce, just like you'd find at hot dog joints

How far would you drive for the hot dog of your dreams? It is said that Crif Dogs has the best hot dogs in all of New York and believe it or not, some would say all of the United States! Crif Dogs has some of the most unique hot dogs you'll ever find and if you do in fact decide to pay a visit, one thing is certain. You don't have to settle for your basic ketchup, mustard, and relish hot dog.