Even before the pandemic, a Kirkwood resident—let’s call him Kirk—already had a bocce court and pickleball court in his spacious side yard. It made sense: He’d recently built his house with an eye toward entertaining, and both games can accommodate a range of players. By early 2020, pickleball was definitely being played at his residence, bocce less often. But when the pandemic struck, get-togethers became verboten and rec centers closed. That’s when Kirk’s pickleball court took on new importance—and became a hub of activity.