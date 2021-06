Anything Possible Brands has named Terry Pederson as vice president of sales. Pederson has more than 35 years of fishing tackle manufacturing industry experience. “The growth of Anything Possible Brands in the fishing industry is greatly supported by our addition of Terry to our team,” said Anything Possible Brands President and Founder Ralph Duda III. “Terry’s experience in leading sales in his previous endeavors will pay huge dividends for our company going forward. He will immediately enhance and broaden our reach to the consumer and we’re very happy to have him on board.”