What's more annoying than having to delete a game before you wanted to? It's becoming all too common in this day and age for gamers to be forced into hard-drive[IMAGE]. Frankly, with the outlandish patch sizes deployed in recent times by the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone, you might just be updating a game, not even getting a new one, and still run out of space. An external hard drive can be a superb answer to that problem, letting you store potentially hundreds more games without needing to re-download them if you want to play. ...