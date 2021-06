Even though Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest ETFs haven’t been top performers this year, investors should still be impressed by her keen ability for picking winning stocks over the long term. Wood tends to focus on buying innovative high-growth names on dips, which has been a strategy that is hit-or-miss in 2021. However, as sentiment is quickly shifting back towards favoring growth after a wicked selloff to start the year, several of Cathie Wood’s favorite buys are starting to make a comeback.