Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Father Panics After His Wife Switches Their Baby Girl For Another Baby In Prank

By Kris Di
iheartintelligence.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dad almost had a panic attack after his wife swapped their baby girl for another baby in a crazy prank to check whether he would notice the difference. Kat Stickler from Florida shared the hilarious prank video on social media, where she said she also received help from another mother and her baby to trick her husband, Mike.

iheartintelligence.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Switches#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Funny Videos
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Prank
Related
Family RelationshipsAnchorage Press

Nick Carter reveals baby daughter's name

Nick Carter has revealed his baby daughter is called Pearl. The Backstreet Boys star and his wife Lauren Kitt became proud parents for the third time to a little girl around a month ago, and the couple have now shared the sweet moniker they've given the newborn and shown a glimpse of her.
Animalscountry1025.com

Days After Mother Swan Dies On Esplanade, Father Seen Caring For Babies

Monday night, it was reported that a mother swan had died on the Charles River Esplanade. Animal Control picked her up and disclosed that the father swan was sitting at the nest, with the babies, called cygnets, snuggled in his wings. Thankfully a tender moment like this was captured on...
Family Relationshipsmix929.com

Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt reveal name of their one-month-old baby girl

Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt have revealed that name of their newborn baby girl is Pearl. They also explained the inspiration behind it to Us Weekly. “Funny enough, that was the name Lauren wanted to give to [our eldest daughter], Saoirse,” the Backstreet Boy told the magazine. “Essentially, we kind of gave up on the name, but Lauren really liked Pearl. Then we discovered that we were going to have another baby. That’s when I was like, ‘Listen, let’s go with what you wanted.’ So she became Pearl.”
TV & Videosu92slc.com

WIFE PRANKS HUSBAND WITH SNAKE!

Imagine going about your business and a snake slithers up on you! Yep that’s exactly what happened to this man as his wife played a hilarious joke on him. Check out the video below.
Family Relationshipswbwn.com

Jimmie Allen and His Wife Alexis Are Having Another Baby

Congrats to Jimmie Allen! He just got married on May 27th, and now he has another baby on the way!. Jimmie and his wife Alexis are expecting another baby to their growing family! They announced the news to fans on Instagram Monday night with an adorable montage of scenes from the movies, “We did it again!”
Family Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

Are You Ready to Have Another Baby?

Having a second child is a big decision. Everything changes when you become a parent. But having gone through these changes the first time around, can we know if it’s the same the next time?. Or should we brace ourselves for an experience quite different from the first one?. While...
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk Says Newborn Daughter Has to 'Stay Behind' in Hospital 4 Days After Birth

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk is asking followers to keep her family in their prayers as her newborn daughter has to remain in the hospital. On Tuesday, four days after Lauren and husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. welcomed their twins, a son and a daughter, Lauren shared on her Instagram Stories that her newborn daughter has to stay in the hospital while her baby boy gets to go home.
Family Relationshipsimdb.com

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Daughter Alessi Meets Her Baby Brother in Adorable Moment

She's not quite old enough to babysit, but Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's daughter Alessi is already keeping a close watch on her younger brother. The Bachelor Nation couple posted their first photos and video footage of their twins on Monday, June 14 after welcoming the baby boy and girl three days earlier. The parents of three have yet to announce the names of the twins. On Tuesday, June 15, Arie took to Instagram to share a carousel of images showing 2-year-old Alessi meeting the little guy that day. In one pic, Alessi has a sweet smile as she holds the sleeping child, and in another shot, she plants a precious kiss on the top of his...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Lauren Burnham Asks for Prayers for Newborn Baby Girl Who Has to "Stay Behind" in Hospital

Watch: "The Bachelor" Stars Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Welcome 1st Child. UPDATE: Arie Luyendyk Jr. is giving an update on his and wife Lauren Burnham's baby girl. Hours after Lauren asked for prayers for their newborn daughter, the racing driver took to social media to share more details on her health. "Poor baby girl," he wrote on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 16, alongside a photo from the hospital, "she needed oxygen but is doing much better now."
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Josie Bates Reveals Newborn Daughter Hazel Is in NICU Battling Jaundice Due to ‘Rare’ Blood Condition

Road to recovery. Two days after Josie Bates gave birth to her and Kelton Balka’s daughter Hazel, the couple gave an update on the little one’s health. “From the very beginning of her life, Hazel has been teaching us to honor God’s plans above our own,” the Bringing Up Bates stars captioned a joint Instagram slideshow of hospital pictures on Wednesday, June 16. “Routine bloodwork in the first trimester revealed that Hazel’s pregnancy was complicated by an exceedingly rare blood condition, unlike anything the doctors had seen before. Basically, for reasons unknown and possibly as a result of our previous miscarriage, Josie’s blood and Hazel’s were fighting against each other. We consulted with specialists, prayed and put our tiny daughter’s life in His loving hands. God answered prayers, she overcame odds and all tests began to be overwhelmingly reassuring.”
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Lauren Burnham asks fans to pray for her baby girl days after giving birth

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk is asking fans for prayers after welcoming boy-girl twins with husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. last week. “today is so bittersweet… we get to leave the hospital,” Lauren revealed on her Instagram story. “but little sis has to stay behind for now. i've never felt heartbreak like this. pls say prayers for our girl.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says His and Lauren Burnham’s Baby Girl Twin Is Doing ‘Much Better’ After Having to Stay in the Hospital

Settling in. Arie Luyendyk Jr. gave an update on his and wife Lauren Burnham’s newborn twins after having to leave their little girl at the hospital on Tuesday, June 15. The former Bachelor, 39, who welcomed a son and daughter on Saturday, June 12, shared a few videos from the couple’s first morning with their baby boy at home on Wednesday, June 16, before sharing scenes from their time in the hospital via his Instagram Story.