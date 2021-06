The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has criticised Elon Musk’s SpaceX over a test launch of a giant Starship rocket (Flight SN8) on December 9th 2020. The FAA says SpaceX ignored two warnings that its official issued software had shown up and that SpaceX was under formal investigation over how it responded to the FAA warning signs. The FAA cautioned SpaceX that it could lose its licence to operate from the Boca Chica, South Texas site.