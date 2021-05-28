Overcoming alienation

Asking the right questions is at the crux of psychotherapy. No matter what school of thought informs the treatment: The clinician is supposed to ask good and difficult questions, and encourage the person they are trying to help to do so as well. Outside of clinical settings, the right questions are a fundament of what makes things work. Asking the right questions, at the right time, decreases stress, and enables us to focus on what matters in our lives. It’s part of the antidote to over-thinking, which comes about because repetition, whether in questions or behavior, is part of the denial and avoidance we all engage in. Asking the right questions breaks through the walls we put up.