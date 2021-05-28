Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Russian mercenaries creep into Africa (2019)

SCNow
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia wants to re-assert itself as a major player in Africa. What's the strategy? Putin's private army and some clever PR.

scnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercenaries#Creep#Private Army#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
AfricaMonthly Review

U.S. out of Africa (Africa Watch Bulletin interviews Gerald Horne)

AWB: Counterterrorism was the espoused pretext for the development and installation of US AFRICOM onto the African continent which now exists in 53 or the 54 countries. Can you talk about how terrorism is used today compared to how Communism once was, and has it indeed surpassed communism as the go-to pretext for U.S. imperial interventionism projects?
Europeinvesting.com

Russia warns Britain it will bomb ships next time

LONDON/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia warned Britain on Thursday that it would bomb British naval vessels in the Black Sea if there were any further provocative actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea. Russia summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic scolding after the warship...
Politicsdallassun.com

UN Envoy Accuses Russian Mercenaries Of Human Rights Abuses In C.A.R.

The UN envoy to the Central African Republic (C.A.R.), as well as diplomats from the United States and France, has accused the national security forces and their Russian paramilitary allies of wide-ranging human rights abuses. Russia helps President Faustin Archange Touadera combat rebel groups in the resource-rich country's ongoing civil...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

UN envoy calls for new international talks on Syrian war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — With no progress toward ending the 10-year Syrian conflict, the U.N. special envoy for Syria called Friday for new international talks on concrete steps like exchanging prisoners and a nationwide cease-fire that the government and opposition could agree on as initial steps to give impetus to a political solution.
PoliticsDerrick

Russia border countries in Europe cool on Putin talks plan

BRUSSELS (AP) — Countries bordering Russia expressed deep concern Thursday about a Franco-German plan to resume official meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, likening the move to an attempt to talk a bear out of trying to steal honey. The European Union is deeply divided in its approach to Moscow....
Chinacctvcambridge.org

China and the “New Scramble” for Africa: (What is “new” about this?)

(EV&N # 396) This is video was created on 18 June 2021 and is scheduled for broadcast on CCTV Channel 9 on Sunday, 20 June 2021 at 4:30pm. This program is part of an ongoing series -- "EcoViews & News" (EV&N # 396) -- past editions of which can be accessed by clicking here. Further background information is available at China and the “New Scramble” for Africa: (What is “new” about this?).
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Has a Special Type of Nuclear Weapon That Could Beat NATO in a War

There are new reasons not to poke the Bear. According to a new study conducted by the Rand Corp., in the event of war with Russia, Moscow would be able to use its arsenal of low-yield nuclear weapons to destroy key bases in Europe. That could neutralize NATO’s conventional military edge, and even deliver a defeat to the alliance that might be wary of a larger nuclear escalation.
Politicspakistanchristian.tv

Raising the gay flag on the US Embassy in Moscow… Photo

The diplomats noted that June is a month of pride designed to ensure that everyone deserves a life free from hatred, prejudice and oppression. On Monday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the US State Department would raise the gay flag this week. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed...
Politicsmelodyinter.com

Merkel says ‘sovereign’ EU should be able to talk to Putin

BRUSSELS, June 25 — German Chancellor Angela Merkel today insisted that the EU should be able to talk to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, after other leaders from the bloc thwarted her push for a summit. “The president of the US met for a serious talk with Vladimir Putin, which I...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

Russian Official Warns Conflict Between China, U.S. Would 'Exterminate All Mankind'

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov doesn't see war breaking out between China, Russia and the U.S., but if it did, it would "exterminate all mankind." As the United States' relationship with Russia and China deteriorated, the two countries grew closer. Russia and China have denied that there are any current plans for a military alliance, although both have kept the door open to the possibility of one, raising concerns that a pact between Moscow and Beijing could disrupt the world order.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Britain shows Biden how to deal with Russian aggression

The British government remains far too comfortable with the presence of Russian illicit finance on its soil. However, on Wednesday, Britain educated the Biden administration on how to deal with Russian aggression. The lesson came via the Royal Navy's deployment of its Type-45 air defense destroyer, the HMS Defender, within...
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin Accuses U.S. Of Organizing Coup in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the 2014 overthrow of Ukraine's then-President, Viktor Yanukovich, was the result of a coup organized by the U.S. and backed by the rest of Europe. Yanukovich was removed from office following an uprising by his country's opposition, spurred by his rejection of a trade...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

A big loss for Putin

(CNN) — The visuals, the body language and the setting all converged to help President Joe Biden achieve what he wanted — not only from his much-hyped summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin — but from a week of pivotal meetings with US allies. From the start of the Geneva...
MilitaryPosted by
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin Warns of 'Unpredictable Incidents' as U.K. Denies Russia Fired on Warship

Russia's Defense Ministry has said one of its vessels fired warning shots at a British Royal Navy ship because it had violated Russian waters. Moscow's claim, which has been denied by Britain's Ministry of Defense, came on a day when Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized NATO's military buildup near his country's borders, which he said could lead to "unpredictable incidents."
Economychinaafricaproject.com

An Update on Chinese Lending in Africa (It’s Not Good News)

This week’s launch of the new Lagos to Ibadan Standard Gauge Railway may be the last time for a long while that a big multibillion dollars infrastructure project like this is built in Africa using Chinese loans. Chinese development finance lending in Africa and elsewhere throughout the Global South has cratered in recent years and it appears that Beijing has, at least for now, lost interest in loaning vast sums of money to poor countries to build infrastructure.
Politicsnordot.app

Call at Libya conference for elections and withdrawal of mercenaries

Germany and other participants at the second Libya conference in Berlin have stressed the importance of planned elections for the peace process in the war-torn North African country. "Hardly anything is as crucial for peace and stability in Libya as the nationwide elections on December 24," German Foreign Minister Heiko...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden says he is testing Putin. The answer will come in Syria.

“We’ll find out within the next six months to a year whether or not we actually have a strategic dialogue that matters,” President Biden said last week following his first summit meeting with Vladimir Putin. In fact, the answer may be known much sooner than that. Among the issues Mr. Biden raised with the Russian ruler was Syria — and in particular, the reauthorization of a humanitarian aid corridor run by the United Nations that is crucial to providing food, medicine and coronavirus vaccinations to 2.8 million people, most of them women and children. Moscow is hinting it may block the U.N. Security Council resolution needed to keep the aid flowing after July 10, triggering a dire humanitarian crisis. If he is interested in cooperation with Mr. Biden, one of the simplest and easiest things Mr. Putin could do is relax that position. So far, he hasn’t.