The mainstream beauty brand’s foray into streaming shows us that brands can’t really relate, not even if they try. When cosmetics company Elf (which stands for eyes, lips, face) announced the launch of their Twitch channel May 7, the internet was excited. It would be the first time a mainstream beauty brand expanded to Twitch, and, like Colourpop’s Animal Crossing collection in 2020, an example of beauty brands wising up to the fact that the gaming community is diverse and some of its members wear makeup. But when Elf went live on May 9, things became, um, not good. And it was all because Elf could not seem to listen to the community it had intended to serve.