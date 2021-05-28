One Tank Trips: Fort Osage National Historic Landmark

Step back in time and experience the lives of the men and women who secured the American Frontier at Fort Osage National Historic Landmark .

Fort Osage is a War of 1812 interpretive-living history fort, as well as an education center centered on 60 acres of riverfront property.

When the Lewis and Clark exploration came through the area, they specifically looked at this location and said this would be a great place for a future fort and trading post, so the fort was built in 1808.

There are authentically attired historical interpreters that take you on a journey through Fort Osage's past.

There is also an education center where you can get even more detailed information.

For hours and admission prices, visit the fort's website .

